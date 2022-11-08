ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge

A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy