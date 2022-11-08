Read full article on original website
Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries
An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents. Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking for Man in Big Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is YELLOW!. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
fox29.com
Police: Employee hospitalized after ShopRite catches fire, forces evacuation in Clementon
CLEMENTON, N.J. - Emergency crews battled a blaze after a fire broke out at a grocery store in Clementon, Camden County, early Saturday morning. Heavy smoke and flames quickly spread from a refrigerated trailer in a loading dock to the rear of the ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road around 8 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Want to Talk With 2 Mature-aged People
Police in Egg Harbor Township are looking for two people in regard to an ongoing investigation. The two were captured on surveillance cameras and their photos were shared by the police on social media. Police aren't saying why they want to talk to the individuals or what they may have...
Crash takes down street light near Trenton City Hall
Investigators are trying to figure out what led to an accident in Trenton just steps from City Hall.
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
southjerseyobserver.com
13-Year Old Girl Missing From Sicklerville; Please Contact Authorities With Any Information
A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins. On November 11, 2022, Madelyn McKenna, 13, was reported missing from the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township. She left her...
Video: Fire at Southern NJ Supermarket Sends 1 Person to Hospital
One person was hospitalized following a fire at a major supermarket in Camden County Saturday morning. The Gloucester Township Police Department says crews were called to ShopRite on Blackwood-Clementon Road just before 8 AM for a report of a fire in a refrigerated trailer at a loading dock at the rear of the business.
Police: Tip Leads to Arrest of Atlantic City, NJ, Man; 2 Guns Recovered
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after allegedly being found in possession of two handguns. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, late Thursday afternoon, a sergeant received information that a man driving a white Nissan Altima in the area of Ohio and Grant Avenues was in possession of two guns.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
One Ejected from car, Multiple injured in East State St Crash
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a serious crash that left at least five to six people injured including one person that was ejected from the vehicle just before 2:00 Am. The crash happened at the intersection of East Street and West Canal Street the car struck a tree and a traffic signal and came to a stop near the U.S. Courthouse. Trenton emergency medical services and multiple outside ambulances transported the patients to Capital Health trauma center.
N.J. man accused of putting girlfriend’s body in trash bag now faces murder charge
A Trenton man who was arrested last month and accused of moving his girlfriend’s body is now facing first-degree murder charge in her death, authorities said Thursday. Alton Eubanks, 48, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Middleburg, New York, on Oct. 12 and charged with disturbing, moving and/or concealing the human remains of his girlfriend Corrine Daniels, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
Philadelphia police investigate series of ATM thefts in the city
There have been at least five ATM thefts or attempted thefts in Philadelphia since late September.
Caught on video: Armed suspects carjack 65-year-old man at Strawberry Mansion gas station
Investigators say the suspects took the man's keys, along with $20 in cash from his pants pockets.
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel
Burlington County, N.J. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May. Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th. Rivera...
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Truck Driver Killed in 3-vehicle Accident in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a truck driver was killed in a multi-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at around 12:30 on Malaga Road near Morgan Road. According to police, an investigation determined that 30-year-old Lashaya Goldsmith of Camden was traveling westbound on Malaga Road when she...
Police nab suspect who led them on high-speed chase from Philadelphia to N.J., authorities say
Police in Burlington County helped capture a person they say led police in Pennsylvania on a high-speed chase late Wednesday that ended in Evesham, with the suspect running off. Evesham police were notified late in the evening that officers from Philadelphia were pursuing a vehicle with regard to an ongoing...
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
