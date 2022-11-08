Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
'Love at first bite': Couple opens second Bethlehem eatery, plus other restaurant and shopping news
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind a popular Latin American restaurant in downtown Bethlehem have brought their culinary chops to a new delicious business a few blocks away. Michael and Mayra Collado, who run the three-year-old Casa del Mofongo eatery at 553 Main St., in mid-October opened Casa del...
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. However, if you would rather spend more relaxing time with your...
King of Prussia District Honors UMT First Responders with Meals, Coffee, Massages, and Heartfelt Thanks
The King of Prussia District's sponsorship helped celebrate National First Responder Week in late Oct. with a meal for Upper Merion Township rescue and safety personnel. King of Prussia District joined with two organizational partners — Upper Merion Township (UMT) and Pro Team Collision — to sponsor honorifics to Upper Merion Township’s first responders for First Responder Appreciation Week, Oct. 24–28.
These Bucks County Wedding Venues Are Perfect Spots of Your Special Day in a Woodsy Setting
Several Bucks County venues recently made the list for some of the best wedding spots for those looking for a natural touch to their special day. Kayla Cotter wrote about the venues in Philadelphia Magazine. Ash Mill Farm Bed and Breakfast, located in Doylestown, is a 10-acre sheep farm that...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament
A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seasonal ‘Santa’toga Home Whose Kitchen Has Plenty of Elf Space
43 Pebble Beach Lane, Sanatoga.Image via Realtor.com. A quick offer, timely closing, and organized move could put a lucky Montgomery County purchaser into 43 Pebble Beach Lane, Sanatoga, in time for the holidays.
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre
General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
Interstate 95 southbound reopens after accident in Center City
Interstate 95 southbound was shut down for hours on Saturday after an accident on the highway in Center City Philadelphia.
Two Bucks County Places Among 40 of Prettiest American Towns to Visit During Winter
The two towns were listed as must-stops for the winter.Image via iStock. Two Bucks County towns have been ranked as some of the best places to visit over the winter, listed alongside other top stops in the country. Stefanie Waldek wrote about the towns for Country Living.
Beloved New Jersey breakfast and lunch restaurant is closing
Comfi Breakfast and Lunch in Old Bridge is closing after nine years, but don’t despair: they will move to their Belmar location once renovations at the building are completed. On their Facebook page, they said:. After many years of servicing Old Bridge and the surrounding areas, Comfi of Old...
Veteran’s Day Values: Montgomery County Restaurants Serve Up Specials to Those Who Serve Us
Montgomery County restaurants are proudly offering current and former military men and women special treatment for Veteran's Day 2022. In honor of tomorrow’s commemoration of Veteran’s Day, a legion of Montgomery County restaurants is offering discounts and special deals to members of the military. Note that most require...
Local Businesses Need Support More Than Ever, This Season is Best Time to Show It
Local small businesses have had a rough year, which makes Black Friday and Small Business Saturday the perfect time to show them your support. Image via Unsplash.com. With this being an extremely rough year for small businesses, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday represent the ideal time to show your support and ensure that your favorite store is still open next year, writes Elizabeth Wellington for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Reveling in the Annual Retail Runaround: Montco Consumers May Find Psychological Lift on Black Friday
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, nearly 70 percent of Americans, about 164 million people, plan to shop during the period spanning from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday. (MONTCO.Today file photo) In the run-up to Black Friday 2022, one of the first in several...
morethanthecurve.com
Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting
As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
Thrillist
This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights
It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United States
OK, so they may not have Rudolph, but I mean, just the name; Bethlehem, brings a certain amount of charm and magical holiday vibes to it. Bethlehem, PA, was recently named one of the top most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States by the travel website Trips To Discover.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1