ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

King of Prussia District Honors UMT First Responders with Meals, Coffee, Massages, and Heartfelt Thanks

The King of Prussia District's sponsorship helped celebrate National First Responder Week in late Oct. with a meal for Upper Merion Township rescue and safety personnel. King of Prussia District joined with two organizational partners — Upper Merion Township (UMT) and Pro Team Collision — to sponsor honorifics to Upper Merion Township’s first responders for First Responder Appreciation Week, Oct. 24–28.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Historic hotel commemorated on Easton’s holiday ornament

A historical Easton landmark will be adorning some Christmas trees this holiday season. The Easton Main Street Initiative this week unveiled its 2022 holiday ornament, which depicts the facade of what was the historic Mount Vernon Hotel, Sixth and Northampton streets. The building now occupies Two Rivers Brewing Company. This...
EASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

From General Recreation: The Smart Play Centre

General Recreation in Newtown Square, a playground designer, and equipment supplier, introduces Smart Play Centre: Three separately themed playhouses for 2-to-5-year-olds. The one, two, or three playhouses link with a series of elevated crawl tunnels to foster dynamic learning and playing experience. In The Loft, handrails lead young children up...
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Local Businesses Need Support More Than Ever, This Season is Best Time to Show It

Local small businesses have had a rough year, which makes Black Friday and Small Business Saturday the perfect time to show them your support. Image via Unsplash.com. With this being an extremely rough year for small businesses, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday represent the ideal time to show your support and ensure that your favorite store is still open next year, writes Elizabeth Wellington for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
morethanthecurve.com

Update on where major residential developments stand in Conshohocken and Plymouth Meeting

As the end of 2023 approaches, MoreThanTheCurve.com reviewed where the major residential developments (approved and proposed) stand. In total, the approved residential developments are already poised to bring over 2,000 new residents to the 19428 zip code. Once fully realized, everything from traffic to the Borough of Conshohocken’s political ward system will be impacted.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Thrillist

This New Jersey Park Is Hosting a Winter Walk with Thousands of Lights

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but with November in full swing, holiday season is fast approaching and we're ready to immerse ourselves in all kinds of festivities. If you are in New Jersey and love twinkling lights, the Winter Walk is probably your best option to get settled in the holiday spirit. Starting from November 20 and through January 15, Taylor Park in Millburn, New Jersey is hosting the annual walk.
MILLBURN, NJ
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy