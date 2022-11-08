Read full article on original website
WITN
Deputies looking for suspect in attempted catalytic converter theft
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in an attempted catalytic converter theft. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Pool Patios and Spas at 2965 Richlands Highway on October 17th. Deputies say the suspect was seen...
publicradioeast.org
Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville
The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
WITN
SBI: Jacksonville police officer shoots, kills juvenile after car chase
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The State Bureau of Investigation says the person killed in Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting was an underage boy. The shooting happened after police chased a car down a busy Jacksonville street. Chief Mike Yaniero said just before 5:00 p.m., officers saw a car passing other vehicles...
WITN
Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office seeking clues in hit-and-run fatality
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway after the discovery of a body that was found on the side of the road early Tuesday. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies and officials with the NC State Highway Patrol responded to the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road, near the intersection with Cooper Lee Drive, at […]
North Carolina woman accused of abusing children with objects, leaving 1 child on ventilator
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (TCD) -- A 68-year-old woman faces child abuse charges after allegedly causing multiple injuries to two children, leaving one child on a ventilator. According to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 3 at approximately 4 a.m., deputies responded to a hospital to a report of a child injured due to assault. Investigators reportedly confirmed that there was another victim of abuse.
WITN
Man shot multiple times in Ayden
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
WITN
Highway 12 remains open despite Nicole
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The main highway on the Outer Banks remains open, despite Nicole. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the tropical depression has only produced minor ocean overwash on Highway 12 along with some blown sand in Hatteras and Ocracoke. DOT crews have cleared the road...
wcti12.com
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
WITN
Lenoir County sheriff-elect sets intentions for term
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff-elect in one Eastern Carolina county is sharing his agenda following his big win on Tuesday. Jackie Rogers defeated the two-term incumbent Ronnie Ingram by nearly 10 points in the race for Lenoir County sheriff. In a press release from Rogers’ campaign, the incoming...
Triangle among most expensive fuel prices in NC, Jacksonville among cheapest
It's not just gas prices, the cost of almost everything we buy is up. It's a hit to the wallet at every turn.
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran given a smile with free dental implants
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina Veteran received the gift of a smile, all for free. Affordable Dentures & Implants in Kinston is always looking for ways to give back, and after hearing 80-year-old Air Force Veteran Walter McLaughlin’s story they knew how they could help. In July McLaughlin...
North Johnston High School teacher charged with felony abuse of disabled adult
DOVER, N.C. — A teacher at North Johnston High School was charged with felony abuse of a disabled person. The Craven County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office, charged Patricia Howard with five felony counts of assault on a disabled adult and two counts of communicating threats last week.
WITN
Jones County Heritage Festival comes to Trenton
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Jones County Heritage Festival will kick off Friday. The celebration goes from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jones County Fair Grounds at 236 S King St., Trenton. The festival will then re-open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be amusement...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
WITN
Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
WITN
Filmmaker shares story of ‘forgotten’ Marine division
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, past and present, know that when the call to fight comes, you answer no matter the circumstance. That is exactly the message that filmmaker John Ligato brings attention to through what he describes as an often forgotten battalion. His documentary, The Last Muster, debuted...
WITN
Eastern Carolina bases celebrate Marine Corps’ 247th birthday
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Two military bases in Eastern North Carolina are celebrating the birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Marine Corps Air Station New River hosted a two-mile formation run on the flight line of the air station at 8 a.m. Camp Lejeune hosted a traditional cake-cutting...
