Temple News
Owls beat Hoyas for first win of Richardson era
Temple Women’s Basketball (1-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) earned its first win of the Diane Richardson era with their 78-61 victory against Georgetown University (1-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) at The Liacouras Center on Saturday afternoon. The Owls are back at Liacouras full-time for the first time since the...
Temple News
Owls defeat Tigers in a four-set match
Temple Volleyball (10-16, 4-11 The American Athletic Conference) won 3-1 in a four-set match against the University of Memphis (17-11, 7-8 The American) on Friday night at the Larry O. Finch Center. This is the Owls’ first win in three matches after they failed to win last weekend at home.
Temple News
Dunn, Reynolds lead Temple past No. 16 Villanova
With the shot clock turned off in a 64-64 tie, redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn dribbled up the court, let the game clock run down, and drove to the basket to draw a foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game. Dunn, who tied a school record by going 18-18...
Temple News
Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired
Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Ballots went missing in at least 2 NJ towns. They've been found, but officials want answers
The Community Park School in Princeton. Ballots cast for three municipal districts there Tuesday went missing and haven't yet been counted, officials say. The missing ballots are from Mercer County, where voting machine scanners didn't work on Election Day. [ more › ]
Driver hurt when truck carrying plywood overturns on Route 1, hits 4 vehicles
A tractor-trailer driver was seriously hurt Wednesday when the truck he was driving overturned in Middlesex County, dumping plywood across the highway and smashing into four vehicles, police said. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. as the driver swerved to avoid a car that had cut him off on...
Temple News
TUGSA votes to authorize strike
Temple University Graduate Students Association announced Friday that 99 percent of their members voted to authorize a strike, meaning the union leadership can call for a strike if demands are not met. One hour before the announcement, Provost Gregory Mandel and Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer,...
If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
Temple News
Several students robbed in apartment at gunpoint
Several Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master, NBC News reported. Two armed men gathered 11 students in a basement and stole debit cards and cell phones before leaving with a stolen vehicle, 6ABC reported. “The most important thing...
N.J. eatery known for small sandwiches and sliders to open new spot
Hoagitos, a Monmouth County-based sandwich shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The eatery is set to open another location at 529 Bay Ave. in Point Pleasant. It will share a parking lot with Last Wave Brewing Company. “We think Point Pleasant Beach is a great town with a fantastic downtown...
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
East Windsor police blotter
A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
Somerset man charged in fatal vehicle crash in Old Bridge following police pursuit
OLD BRIDGE – A 19-year-old Somerset man has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash following a police pursuit, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz Jr. Samuel Villar was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter,...
Attorney general: 1 person killed, 3 injured in crash during police chase
A police pursuit in Middlesex County has left one person dead and three others injured.
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
NBC New York
‘I Am the Attacker:' Teen Arrested in NJ Threat Case; Chilling Details Revealed
An 18-year-old eyed in a nonspecific but widescale threat against New Jersey synagogues that prompted a public warning from the FBI earlier this month now faces federal charges in the case, prosecutors said Thursday. Omar Alkattoul, of Sayreville, allegedly transmitted a manifesto containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish...
