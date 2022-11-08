ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Temple News

Owls beat Hoyas for first win of Richardson era

Temple Women’s Basketball (1-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) earned its first win of the Diane Richardson era with their 78-61 victory against Georgetown University (1-1, 0-0 Big East Conference) at The Liacouras Center on Saturday afternoon. The Owls are back at Liacouras full-time for the first time since the...
TEMPLE, PA
Temple News

Owls defeat Tigers in a four-set match

Temple Volleyball (10-16, 4-11 The American Athletic Conference) won 3-1 in a four-set match against the University of Memphis (17-11, 7-8 The American) on Friday night at the Larry O. Finch Center. This is the Owls’ first win in three matches after they failed to win last weekend at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
Temple News

Dunn, Reynolds lead Temple past No. 16 Villanova

With the shot clock turned off in a 64-64 tie, redshirt sophomore guard Damian Dunn dribbled up the court, let the game clock run down, and drove to the basket to draw a foul with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game. Dunn, who tied a school record by going 18-18...
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
Temple News

Temple played so well in its win against USF, it got Bulls coach fired

Temple Football (3-6, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) defeated the University of South Florida (1-8, 0-5 The American) 54-28 on Nov. 5. It was Temple’s first 50-point performance since a 2019 season-opening victory against Bucknell University in 2019, further cementing USF’s low-level opponent status. The loser of the game...
TAMPA, FL
Temple News

TUGSA votes to authorize strike

Temple University Graduate Students Association announced Friday that 99 percent of their members voted to authorize a strike, meaning the union leadership can call for a strike if demands are not met. One hour before the announcement, Provost Gregory Mandel and Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer,...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
New Jersey 101.5

If you love delicious waffles, this is possibly the best in NJ

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey!. We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancake's delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Temple News

Several students robbed in apartment at gunpoint

Several Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning at an apartment on 15th Street near Master, NBC News reported. Two armed men gathered 11 students in a basement and stole debit cards and cell phones before leaving with a stolen vehicle, 6ABC reported. “The most important thing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor police blotter

A 39-year-old Freehold man was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault for allegedly assaulting two people while they were sitting in a car on Woodmill Drive at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 8. Police responded to a call for a report of a suspicious incident and determined that the victims had allegedly been assaulted by the man, who was an acquaintance. He was processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ

