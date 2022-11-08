Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash
SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
jocoreport.com
Fire Destroys Abandoned Home
CLAYTON – An early morning fire destroyed a home near Clayton. Just after 5:00am Wednesday, Nov. 9 firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Winston Road. Crews arrived to find an abandoned home, approximately 300 yards off the roadway, on fire. The home was a total loss. Authorities said the blaze was suspicious.
WITN
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
jocoreport.com
Highway Worker Linked To Nearby Break-In
CLAYTON – An employee reportedly working on the NC Highway 42 East widening project near Clayton has been charged with breaking into a nearby art studio stealing numerous items. Abdul Halim Al-Muttaqun, age 62, whose address was listed as homeless, was arrested November 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s...
cbs17
Man identified after he dies following crash with van in Rocky Mount
Following a Thursday night fatal collision of a van and pedestrian in Rocky Mount, both the pedestrian killed, as well as the driver, have been identified.
cbs17
I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting
One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville and then taken to a hospital.
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
cbs17
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning following Fayetteville homicide, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is wanted for questioning following a Thursday killing in Cumberland County. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said it is working to find 33-year-old Jolisa Mainor, who may have “vital information” about the fatal shooting of Carlos Whitted from Thursday night.
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Rocky Mount crash
Rocky Mount Police responded to calls Thursday evening about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Wesleyan Boulevard and Sutters Creek Boulevard.
jocoreport.com
Scam Alert: Caller Posing As Johnston County Deputy Demands Money To Avoid Arrest
JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is alerting citizens of a telephone scam where someone is impersonating a deputy sheriff with their agency. Multiple people alerted the sheriff’s office this afternoon (Thursday) of the scam. An unknown individual has been calling the public claiming to be Johnston County Deputy Kiefer. They claim there is a warrant for their arrest and not to discuss it with anyone.
cbs17
Woman thrown from 3rd floor balcony; man in custody: Fayetteville police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was seriously injured after being thrown from a third-floor balcony, police said. This happened Thursday around 1 a.m. in the 900 block of Stewarts Creek Drive in Fayetteville. When they got to the scene, officers said they saw a man running from the area, and...
