JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is alerting citizens of a telephone scam where someone is impersonating a deputy sheriff with their agency. Multiple people alerted the sheriff’s office this afternoon (Thursday) of the scam. An unknown individual has been calling the public claiming to be Johnston County Deputy Kiefer. They claim there is a warrant for their arrest and not to discuss it with anyone.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO