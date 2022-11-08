ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenly, NC

jocoreport.com

Corvette Driver Killed In High Speed Crash

SAMPSON COUNTY – A Chevrolet Corvette crashed in Sampson County killing the driver and injuring the passenger. On Saturday at 1:44 a.m., Trooper W.L. Silance of the N.C. State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle collision with one fatality on Timothy Road (SR1620) near the intersection of Wesley Road (SR1620).
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Destroys Abandoned Home

CLAYTON – An early morning fire destroyed a home near Clayton. Just after 5:00am Wednesday, Nov. 9 firefighters responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Winston Road. Crews arrived to find an abandoned home, approximately 300 yards off the roadway, on fire. The home was a total loss. Authorities said the blaze was suspicious.
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Highway Worker Linked To Nearby Break-In

CLAYTON – An employee reportedly working on the NC Highway 42 East widening project near Clayton has been charged with breaking into a nearby art studio stealing numerous items. Abdul Halim Al-Muttaqun, age 62, whose address was listed as homeless, was arrested November 6 by the Johnston County Sheriff’s...
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

I-95 south reopens after crash in construction area near Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed part of Interstate 95 for more than an hour Friday afternoon in Harnett County, officials said. The incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 70 just south of Dunn, according to an alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
DUNN, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Capital Blvd. in Raleigh, police say; northbound lanes closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car that then fled the scene along Capital Boulevard Friday night, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 4700 block of Capital Boulevard involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian who had died from his injuries, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Scam Alert: Caller Posing As Johnston County Deputy Demands Money To Avoid Arrest

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is alerting citizens of a telephone scam where someone is impersonating a deputy sheriff with their agency. Multiple people alerted the sheriff’s office this afternoon (Thursday) of the scam. An unknown individual has been calling the public claiming to be Johnston County Deputy Kiefer. They claim there is a warrant for their arrest and not to discuss it with anyone.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

