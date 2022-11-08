NYC EMT Allegedly Steals 79-Year-Old Woman's Debit Card During Call, Buys Buffalo Wild Wings and Champagne

BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike. Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.

