NYC EMT Allegedly Steals 79-Year-Old Woman's Debit Card During Call, Buys Buffalo Wild Wings and Champagne

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
NBC New York
Man Bitten During Attack and Robbery at Lower Manhattan Subway Station: Police
A man was bitten during an early morning attack and robbery by a stranger while she was waiting for the subway at a lower Manhattan station, according to police. The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday at the Rector Street station along the 1 line, police said. As the 24-year-old victim was on the southbound platform, another man came up to him and punched him in the face.
NBC New York
Woman Wanted in Random NYC Subway Beatdown of Mom, 10-Year-Old Girl
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were attacked by a woman as they were riding the subway in the Bronx, according to police. The incident occurred back on Oct. 18 around 4:30 p.m., police said. The 36-year-old mother and her daughter were on their way from from school, standing aboard a crowded northbound 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street station in the Longwood section.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Bronx shoplifters punch BJ's worker, run over her feet with mobility scooter
A group of thieves attacked a worker at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in the Bronx, punching her and running over her feet with a mobility scooter, police said Wednesday as they released new video of the suspects.
Man in wheelchair placed in chokehold in midday robbery on Fifth Avenue
A man in a wheelchair was placed in a chokehold in broad daylight on Fifth Avenue this week by a robber who stole his cellphone, police said.
2 Bronx men arrested for using bear spray, gun in $800K smash-grab jewelry store robbery
Two Bronx men were arrested and charged by federal authorities for robbing a jewelry store of over $800,000 using bear spray, a gun and hammers, prosecutors said Wednesday.
NBC New York
Police Searching For Man Who Attacked An MTA Employee
There's a search going on for a man who police say attacked an MTA custodial cleaner with a metal pipe on Nov. 2 in Lower Manhattan. Police say around 6:45 a.m., the cleaner, subcontracted by MTA, was working on the "E" train platform in the Chambers St. subway station when the suspect approached her with a metal pipe. He then struck her in the face.
NBC New York
Video Catches NYPD Shootout With Man Killed on Brooklyn Corner
New video obtained in the aftermath of a deadly shootout in Brooklyn between police and a gunman sheds light on the late-night gun fight. Police say Jermaine Hickson is the man seen on surveillance video standing on a Coney Island corner Thursday around 10 p.m. There's a gun in the man's right hand, and as a patrol car pulls up and stops, he turns around and starts firing. Officers fire back, striking the gunman who falls to the ground.
Trio assaults BK smoke shop employee, steals $600 cash, marijuana joints, vapes
A Brooklyn smoke shop was robbed and an employee assaulted last month and the NYPD is searching for the trio of men they say are responsible.
NBC New York
Man Convicted in Nightclub Fight Says Cops Saw Missing Video That Could Clear His Name
A Bronx Judge wants to know what happened to potentially critical surveillance video evidence in a brutal assault case. The I-Team has reviewed a police report, or DD5, stating NYPD detectives located three videos that captured a fight and stabbing outside a nightclub in June 2014. Ronald Plaza, 32, is serving a 10-year-prison for the crime — but insists he actually tried to stop the attack.
NBC New York
NYC Amazon Worker Pulls Fire Alarm, Sprays Colleagues With Extinguisher: Sources
An Amazon worker caused total chaos at a Staten Island warehouse early Friday, allegedly pulling a fire alarm -- despite there being no fire -- and spraying fire extinguishers on colleagues and throughout the building, according to people with direct knowledge of what happened. Cops and firefighters were called to...
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In Bronx
BRONX - Cops are looking for a brazen thief who snuck into a Bronx diner in the middle of the day and helped himself to thousands of dollars in cash and an e-bike. Police released surveillance video of the thief caught in action with a surprised look on his face. Cops believe the suspect was rummaging through an employee’s items in what looks like a changing area for employees in the restaurant when he was caught on video.
PHOTOS: Bronx man arrested after nearly $7M in heroin, fentanyl found in apartment
A Bronx man has been arrested after investigators found 50 pounds of fentanyl and heroin, worth around $7 million, in an apartment near Van Cortlandt Park, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
NBC New York
Brooklyn Gunman Shot Dead by NYPD; Harrowing Details Unfold
A man was shot and killed by officers in Brooklyn after he had been threatening to shoot a woman, according to police and law enforcement sources. The gunfire erupted after 10 p.m. Thursday at West 37th Street and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, police said. Two officers were in the area when two women came up to them yelling about a man up the block firing a gun.
Teenager fatally shot 4 times in front of Queens high school; 2 in custody, 1 at-large
An 18-year-old man was shot four times in front of a Queens high school on Thursday afternoon soon after class ended, according to police.
Bronx man, 27, arrested for groping woman, 45, in Manhattan subway station
A 27-year-old Bronx man was arrested on Wednesday for groping a woman in a Manhattan subway station two months ago, according to authorities.
Group threatens to stab man during robbery aboard Bronx subway train
Police are searching for a group of suspects wanted for threatening to stab a man during a robbery aboard a Bronx subway train, authorities said.
NBC New York
Woman, an MTA Worker, Brutalized in NYC Subway Pipe Beating During AM Rush
In another brutal unprovoked attack in the New York City transit system, a subway custodian was bashed in the face with a metal pipe as she simply tried to do her job. Just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Leonor Fama was working at the Chambers Street station in lower Manhattan.
NBC New York
Long Island 5-Year-Old Gets Weed Gummies on Halloween, Ends Up in Hospital
It might look like harmless candy, but a 5-year-old boy trick-or-treating on Long Island had to be rushed to the hospital after eating gummies infused with cannabis, authorities say. The young boy was out on Halloween in Shirley when someone dropped in his bag what appeared to be a small...
Comments / 0