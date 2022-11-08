Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
disneydining.com
Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm
In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
aroundosceola.com
Not billions, but $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Poinciana
Here's some good news among all the Tropical Storm Nicole "We're Really Doing This in November" talk ... One Californian, who holds the winning ticket from Monday's PowerBall drawing (held Tuesday morning due to a problem in one of the states), became an instant billionaire this week, but someone bought a ticket in the drawing in Osceola County and has some life-changing money coming their way.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Suspends New Park Reservations as Subtropical Storm Nicole Shifts to Central Florida
Yesterday, we reported that The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for Orange and Osceola Counties — which included Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Today, the National Hurricane Center projected the path of Subtropical Storm Nicole has shifted north with a landfall closer to Brevard...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
disneytips.com
Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where shelters are opening in Central Florida
Counties in Central Florida are opening shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. See a county-by-county list of shelter locations below:. On Tuesday Flagler County officials said Rymfire Elementary School has been designated as a shelter should residents need to evacuate and will open Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Volusia County. Shelters...
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the state from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted slightly north and Nicole is ...
WESH
Brevard County recommends evacuation for some areas ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As Nicole is now headed directly for Brevard County, the county is in full preparation mode for its arrival. Brevard schools are closed until next Monday and Florida Tech classes are virtual for Wednesday and Thursday. Beach erosion up and down is likely more than...
Florida Woman Wins $15 Million Jackpot On Lotto Ticket From Discount Beverage Store
A Florida woman has claimed a $15,000,000 jackpot win from the Florida Lotto. Florida Lottery officials say that Donna Dubois, 58, of Ormond Beach, claimed the $15 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on July 23, 2022, at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
1 Florida county issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall
"This massive storm poses a significant threat for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds and gusts."
click orlando
City of Palm Bay declares local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay has declared a local state of emergency, Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida. According to a release, the emergency declaration will enable the city to expedite the process of getting essential goods and services to help the recovery effort after Nicole hits.
click orlando
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
Orange County man, woman electrocuted by downed power line
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies said two people have died after they were electrocuted Thursday outside a home in Orange County. Officials said the two victims were electrocuted by a downed power line in the Conway area, near Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue. Paramedics were called to...
Comments / 0