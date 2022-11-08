ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Disney World, Universal Orlando Closing Today Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATED with latest: Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort both announced they would be closing today at 5 p.m. ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Universal indicated it is looking at “a phased and delayed reopening on Thursday,” the timing of which will be announced “once we assess conditions,” likely post-storm. CityWalk is also being shut down. WDW announced its four parks “will remain closed through tomorrow morning.” It did not offer an exact reopening time (or date). As we reported yesterday, Disney World is not allowing reservations for either Thursday or Friday, though park officials did not respond to...
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Airports Closing Ahead of Tropical Storm

In the next couple of days, Tropical Storm Nicole is set to hit the East Coast of Florida before making its way through the central part of the state. Nicole started out as a Subtropical Storm — meaning the storm wasn’t as structured, and the winds were further from the eye of the storm — but was upgraded to a Tropical Storm in the early morning of November 8. According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Nicole could increase to a hurricane before it hits the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
aroundosceola.com

Not billions, but $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Poinciana

Here's some good news among all the Tropical Storm Nicole "We're Really Doing This in November" talk ... One Californian, who holds the winning ticket from Monday's PowerBall drawing (held Tuesday morning due to a problem in one of the states), became an instant billionaire this week, but someone bought a ticket in the drawing in Osceola County and has some life-changing money coming their way.
POINCIANA, FL
disneytips.com

Orlando International Airport Closed Indefinitely for Damage Assessment Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) has released a statement today confirming they have closed indefinitely due to Tropical Storm Nicole. As Tropical Storm Nicole passes along the Florida coast, many businesses, like the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Orlando Resort, have enacted closures for the safety of their staff and patrons. The Orlando International Airport officially halted operations at 4 p.m. yesterday due to the storm.
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Tropical Storm Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with all of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Most of the state from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone. Early Tuesday morning, the storm track shifted slightly north and Nicole is ...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy