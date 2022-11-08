ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWPEt_0j3E3Qoy00

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Orange County:

Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.

Flagler County:

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced that Flagler County Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9.

All schools will start at their regular times.

Middle school students will be released at 12 p.m.

High school students will be released at 1 p.m.

Elementary school students will be released at 2 p.m.

Extended day programs at our elementary schools will be open until 4:30 p.m.

All other afterschool programs, including athletics, will be canceled Wednesday.

Classes and all campus or district activities for Thursday, November 10th, are canceled. Friday, November 11th, remains a holiday in observance of Veterans Day.

Seminole County:

District officials have announced that Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

  • Wednesday: Closed on Nov. 9
  • Thursday: Closed Nov. 10
  • Friday: Closed Nov. 11

All after-school activities on these days have also been canceled.

Brevard County:

Brevard Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, district officials said.

  • Wednesday: Closed on Nov. 9
  • Thursday: Closed Nov. 10
  • Friday: Closed Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day holiday)

District officials added that all school activities, events, and programs for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

BPS reminded parents and students that schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Osceola County:

All Osceola County public schools will release early on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday.

  • Wednesday: Early dismissal on Nov. 9
  • Thursday: Closed Nov. 10
  • Friday: Closed Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day holiday)
  • Monday: Classes resume on Nov. 14

The district reminds parents that Wednesday is already an early release day, and that schools will now release an additional hour earlier to ensure our students have time to get home safely.

Officials said that after-school care, activities and events will conclude at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday when all schools and district offices close.

No Osceola School District employee should report to work on Thursday unless directed by their supervisor.

All schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday, November 14th, according to district officials.

Parents and community residents are encouraged to monitor the district’s website and social media pages for any further school district updates. Parents will receive call-out messages and texts with updated information.

Volusia County:

All Volusia district public schools will be closed for two days Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. There will be no school-sponsored activities during the two days schools and administrative offices are closed. The district said no Volusia School District employee should report to work on Wednesday or Thursday unless directed by their supervisor.

Marion County:

Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs.

The district plans to reopen all schools, departments, and district offices Friday on normal schedules pending weather and safety inspections Thursday afternoon and evening.

Sumter County:

Sumter County classes will be canceled Thursday, Nov. 10. All employees will be off. Updates will be posted on the district website at www.sumter.k12.fl.us. At this time, no shelters will be opened.

Colleges & universities:

University of Central Florida

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, UCF will suspend campus operations and all classes, including online classes, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. UCF is already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

Lake-Sumter State College

In anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Lake-Sumter State College will close all campus locations and cancel all classes and activities beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The college will be closed on Nov. 10 and continue to be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. LSSC will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14.

The College of Central Florida

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole the College of Central Florida will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10 for all in-person and online classes, as well as business operations, will be canceled.

The college will also be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Valencia College

All Valencia College campuses will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 10.

Students and staff can find storm-related updates here.

Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida children getting hit with a tsunami of viruses. How bad will it get?

Florida children are getting hit with a slew of viruses that nearly vanished during the pandemic, and some illnesses that normally would be mild are sending kids to the hospital. “All theses viruses are back, and they are flourishing all at once,” said Dr. Jessica Prince, medical director of the pediatrics emergency department at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children getting ...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Central Florida prepares for Nicole

The most recent update was at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, with information on Nicole’s status. New updates are being posted here. Hurricane Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday and was soon downgraded to a tropical storm again. Here’s how Florida’s emergency management director, Kevin Guthrie, summed up the...
FLORIDA STATE
newsdaytonabeach.com

Much of Coastal Volusia Eroded by Nicole

Huge swaths of Volusia County's coastline are experiencing extreme erosion due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Several buildings have been deemed unsafe, and untold amounts of sand have been washed away from the beaches. Bridges across the county have been inspected by law enforcement, with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane

According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Here’s how the weather is looking in Central Florida after Nicole

ORLANDO, Fla. – After enduring rainfall from Nicole, Central Florida will see a stretch of sunshine and dry conditions for several days. Rain bands from Nicole lashed the Orlando area on Wednesday and Thursday, and there’s a 40% chance of rain Friday, with highs in the low 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
Action News Jax

Tropical Storm Nicole sends beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago. The storm, which caused at least two deaths,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
ocfl.net

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update | November 10, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s response and recovery. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 3 p.m. Chief Lauraleigh Avery, Director, Orange County Office of Emergency Management. Luz Aviles, VP of Customer Experience, Orlando Utilities Commission representative. Sally Thelen,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy