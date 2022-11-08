Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes.

Orange County:

Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.

Flagler County:

Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced that Flagler County Public Schools will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9.

All schools will start at their regular times.

Middle school students will be released at 12 p.m.

High school students will be released at 1 p.m.

Elementary school students will be released at 2 p.m.

Extended day programs at our elementary schools will be open until 4:30 p.m.

All other afterschool programs, including athletics, will be canceled Wednesday.

Classes and all campus or district activities for Thursday, November 10th, are canceled. Friday, November 11th, remains a holiday in observance of Veterans Day.

Seminole County:

District officials have announced that Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday: Closed on Nov. 9

Closed on Nov. 9 Thursday: Closed Nov. 10

Closed Nov. 10 Friday: Closed Nov. 11

All after-school activities on these days have also been canceled.

Brevard County:

Brevard Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, district officials said.

Wednesday: Closed on Nov. 9

Closed on Nov. 9 Thursday: Closed Nov. 10

Closed Nov. 10 Friday: Closed Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day holiday)

District officials added that all school activities, events, and programs for Wednesday and Thursday are canceled.

BPS reminded parents and students that schools were already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

Osceola County:

All Osceola County public schools will release early on Wednesday and will be closed on Thursday.

Wednesday: Early dismissal on Nov. 9

Early dismissal on Nov. 9 Thursday: Closed Nov. 10

Closed Nov. 10 Friday: Closed Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day holiday)

Closed Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day holiday) Monday: Classes resume on Nov. 14

The district reminds parents that Wednesday is already an early release day, and that schools will now release an additional hour earlier to ensure our students have time to get home safely.

Officials said that after-school care, activities and events will conclude at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday when all schools and district offices close.

No Osceola School District employee should report to work on Thursday unless directed by their supervisor.

All schools and district offices will be closed on Friday, November 11th, in observance of Veterans Day.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday, November 14th, according to district officials.

Parents and community residents are encouraged to monitor the district’s website and social media pages for any further school district updates. Parents will receive call-out messages and texts with updated information.

Volusia County:

All Volusia district public schools will be closed for two days Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. There will be no school-sponsored activities during the two days schools and administrative offices are closed. The district said no Volusia School District employee should report to work on Wednesday or Thursday unless directed by their supervisor.

Marion County:

Marion County Public Schools is cancelling school Thursday and all extra-curricular activities starting Wednesday afternoon with the exception of Marion Afterschool Programs.

The district plans to reopen all schools, departments, and district offices Friday on normal schedules pending weather and safety inspections Thursday afternoon and evening.

Sumter County:

Sumter County classes will be canceled Thursday, Nov. 10. All employees will be off. Updates will be posted on the district website at www.sumter.k12.fl.us. At this time, no shelters will be opened.

Colleges & universities:

University of Central Florida

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, UCF will suspend campus operations and all classes, including online classes, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. UCF is already scheduled to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veteran’s Day.

Lake-Sumter State College

In anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, Lake-Sumter State College will close all campus locations and cancel all classes and activities beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The college will be closed on Nov. 10 and continue to be closed in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11. LSSC will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14.

The College of Central Florida

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole the College of Central Florida will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10 for all in-person and online classes, as well as business operations, will be canceled.

The college will also be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

Valencia College

All Valencia College campuses will close on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 10.

Students and staff can find storm-related updates here.

Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes into our newsroom.

