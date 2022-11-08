Read full article on original website
2024 BMW iX2 Electric Crossover Coupe Spied For The First Time
After the unveiling of the first-ever BMW iX1 electric small crossover earlier this year, we now get a first look at its sportier looking cousin, the iX2 crossover coupe. Mind you, BMW hasn't unveiled it yet; these are the first spy shots of an iX2 prototype, and while it is fully camouflaged, it's pretty clear that development is in an advanced state.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
Audi S8 And Porsche Panamera Turbo Race For Performance Sedan Supremacy
The Audi S8 is a go-to luxury sedan if you are a business executive who is also a car enthusiast. Few cars out there amalgamate performance and luxury as efficiently as the S8 thanks to a big 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. In the Porsche realm, 911 models aren't the only shine in acceleration and handling. For example, the Panamera is an excellent option for people who think Porsches are not meant to be daily driven. It is fast, agile, and much more practical than its two-door siblings. So what happens when both of them are put to the test? Renowned YouTube channel, Carwow, has done it, and the results are pretty surprising.
MotorAuthority
2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots
The first electric sports car from Porsche has been spotted testing. The car is an electric next-generation 718 Boxster convertible, and was confirmed in March by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume for launch by 2025. An electric 718 Cayman coupe should also be in the pipeline. The prototype is heavily camouflaged,...
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Carroll Shelby's Ford Shelby GT500: Today's Car News
The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5, and a prototype reveals modifications like a wider track, stiffer suspension, and larger wheels and brakes. Look for peak power to at least match the 576 hp of the related Kia EV6 GT.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
topgear.com
Alfa Romeo has put new lights on the Giulia saloon and Stelvio SUV
Plus: a new grille, new tech and the unveil of the ‘Competizione special series’. Skip 19 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is the new Alfa Romeo Giulia. And Stelvio. And by ‘new’, we of course mean...
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
This Two-Door Jeep Wrangler "JTe" by Quadratec Just Dropped At SEMA
Electric cars and electric conversions are all the rage at SEMA this year. This is rather fitting for Quadratec, a world leader in the Jeep aftermarket scene, and its latest partner, Tread Lightly, a non-profit that aims at stopping overlanders from leaving their campsite looking like a post-apocalyptic scene. So, the two teamed up to create the Jeep JTe to lessen the Jeep's impact on the environment.
This New All-Electric Range Rover Restomod Open-Top Will Make You Wish It Was Still Summer
The coldest months of the calendar may be on the horizon, but Lunaz is already focused on next summer. The UK-based restoration shop has just unveiled a new open-top Range Rover build called the Country that was inspired by a similar 4×4 from the James Bond film, Octopussy, according to Motor1.com. And just like all of the company’s other builds, it’s fully electric. We’ve seen a number of Range Rover electromods over the years, but the Country might be the most visually striking of the bunch. It’s just like any other two-door Range Rover with one big exception—aside from the windshield there’s...
ZDNet
Fiido X electric bike review: The best-looking e-bike I've tested in years
The Fiido X folding electric bike is the best-looking e-bike I have tested over the past few years, and I've had a blast riding it on the roads and trails of Colorado. Earlier this year Fiido discovered that its first version of the Fiido X had a faulty frame. That part of the bike was redesigned, those models were recalled and replaced, and I've been riding a Version 2 model. It handles hauling around my 242-pound frame flawlessly and feels rock-solid.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Digital Nomad Is Pure Van Life: SEMA 2022
Custom Ford builds are always a treat, and there were plenty on the floor at SEMA 2022 as aftermarket parts suppliers and tuners showed off what they could make. While The Blue Oval itself didn’t have a first hand presence at the show, it made a point to highlight several exemplary machines, including a custom 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT by Tucci Hot Rods and a few examples of the Ford F-150 Lightning. A custom Ford Transit van was also present at the show, dubbed the Digital Nomad and built by John Pangilinan.
The U.S. Is Finally Getting Adaptive Headlight Technology
If you spend a lot of time driving around the U.S. at night, you’ve probably noticed something: a lot of roads don’t have any illumination after hours. If you’re trying to be conscious of not colliding with a deer or causing an accident, there’s a lot that you’ll need to be aware of — and sometimes, headlight technology doesn’t feel up to the challenge. (I won’t soon forget a moment of driving around rural New Jersey when I realized the road was literally lined with deer on either side, all of them staring at me.)
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Prius Will Be 'Reborn' on November 16
Toyota released teaser images for a new model that is clearly the next-generation Prius. The new hybrid will debut next week, on November 16, at the L.A. auto show. This will be the fifth-generation Prius and it should go on sale in the U.S. sometime next year. It's the Toyota...
electrek.co
Tesla starts rolling wide Full Self-Driving v11 update: exciting and scary
Tesla is starting the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) v11 update, which is supposed to be the wider release to everyone who bought FSD in North America. It is both an exciting and scary step as it is supposed to merge Telsa’s FSD and Autopilot highway stacks. FSD...
7 Great Luxury Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) for Less Than $60,000
Here's a look at seven excellent luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models that are available for purchase under $60,000. The post 7 Great Luxury Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) for Less Than $60,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
