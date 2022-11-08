ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Township, NJ

CBS Philly

Fire at Camden County ShopRite sends one person to hospital

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) - A fire broke out in the loading dock of a ShopRite in Camden County Saturday morning, authorities say. The fire broke out at the grocery store on Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township around 8 a.m.Police say they saw smoke and flames coming from a refrigerated trailer when they arrived at the scene. They add that the fire then spread to the rear area of the store.Authorities say an employee was transported to a local hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Search Launched For 13-Year-Old South Jersey Girl

A search was under way Saturday, Nov. 12 for a 13-year-old girl reported missing. Madelyn McKenna was reported missing out of Sicklerville in Gloucester Township on Friday, Nov. 11, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Chief of Police David J. Harkins said. She is a white female,...
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Video: Man confronts children on Gloucester County school bus

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) --  Police in Gloucester County hope someone can identify a man who boarded a school bus in October. The Deptford Police Department released video of the incident. Authorities say on the afternoon of Oct. 24, the man boarded a Holcomb school bus.Detectives tell Eyewitness News the man was able to enter the bus when the driver stopped to let off a group of kids. No children were injured. Officers are still trying to identify the man.Police say he confronted students after he claims the students threw objects from the bus onto his vehicle. Officials say criminal charges are possible....
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Hip Trouble Forces Egg Harbor Twp Police K-9 Jax into Retirement

Egg Harbor Township Police K-9 Jax has retired from the force. Jax was the K-9 partner of Egg Harbor Twp Police Sgt. John Beattes. Sgt. Beattes had been taking Jax to Saint Francis Veterinary Center South Jersey in Gloucester County recently for treatments recently, but, unfortunately, it was determined that Jax would no longer be capable of the riggers of police work and so he retired.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jon Bon Jovi Thanks First Responders At Community Event

TOMS RIVER – The 7th Annual JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off highlighted eleven local first responder units including Fire, Police and EMT, and their chili, but the event was so much more – a celebration of community. The attendees donated more than 580 pounds of food for Fulfill’s People’s Pantry, totaling 386 meals, and Jon Bon Jovi was on hand to taste each entry and thank the first responders for their service.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Community Outreach In Atlantic City Is Helping The Underserved

Working partners have been consistently providing community outreach in Atlantic City, New Jersey for underserved residents who are presently homeless. The following individuals and organizations are responsible for 338 meals, clothing blankets, and shoes being distributed to those in need on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Church by The Bay. Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fsrmagazine.com

On the Border to Open in Toms River, New Jersey

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance. Restaurant hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a destination for authentic, contemporary Tex-Mex food.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

