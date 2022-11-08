Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
73yr-old man killed in two-car Verona crash
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Verona on November 9th. Around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at Route 31 near Kelly Road. On the scene, they learned that 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona was driving his 2012 Dodge Avenger on State Route 31 when he attempted to turn east onto State Route 31 from Kelly Ave. Rissman failed to yield the right of way to 65-year-old Gary Cronk of Oneida, who at the same time was driving west on Route 31 in his 2011 Chevy Silverado.
Walsh declares victory in 112th Assembly District
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Mary Beth Walsh has declared victory in New York’s 112th Assembly District. Her opponent, Andrew McAdoo, conceded the race early Wednesday morning. “To my family and friends, committee members, Team Walsh, and you, the voters in the 112th Assembly District, THANK YOU for your continued support,” Walsh said on Facebook. “It is an honor to be your voice in the Assembly and I look forward to returning to Albany in January.”
New Hartford community & staff identify areas for district improvement
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – To take more people’s opinions into consideration and where there are opportunities for improvement, New Hartford Central School District collected suggestions from school staff and community members. Aiming at better focusing on limited goals to make improvements, participants from district staff, parents, students, business...
Robert Cardillo announces campaign for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Although we just finished the 2022 election cycle with the Midterms earlier this week some are already looking to next year’s election day. Robert Cardillo announced his candidacy for the Mayor of Utica and will seek the Republican and Conservative nominations. Cardillo who currently...
