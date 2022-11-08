VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 73-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in the Town of Verona on November 9th. Around 5:30 pm on Wednesday, deputies arrived at Route 31 near Kelly Road. On the scene, they learned that 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona was driving his 2012 Dodge Avenger on State Route 31 when he attempted to turn east onto State Route 31 from Kelly Ave. Rissman failed to yield the right of way to 65-year-old Gary Cronk of Oneida, who at the same time was driving west on Route 31 in his 2011 Chevy Silverado.

VERONA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO