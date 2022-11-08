Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Study shows inherited risk factors for appendiceal cancer
One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer. Appendiceal cancer affects about one or two people per million annually. Historically it...
News-Medical.net
New approach can help design shorter, more powerful trials to assess Parkinson’s drugs
Testing whether a new drug impacts the progression of Parkinson's disease takes years, in part because the disease often advances so slowly. Many Parkinson's patients don't have any worsening of their symptoms over the course of a typical clinical trial, even without treatment. Now, Scripps Research scientists have developed a...
News-Medical.net
Comprehensive whole genome sequencing provides new insight into the 'genomic architecture' of autism
Researchers from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have uncovered new genes and genetic changes associated with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the largest autism whole genome sequencing analysis to date, providing better understanding into the 'genomic architecture' that underlies this disorder. The study, published today in Cell, used whole...
News-Medical.net
The roles of innate and adaptive immunity in Alzheimer’s disease development and progression
In a recent study published in Immunity, researchers reviewed research advancements showing the significant role both innate and adaptive immune systems play in the pathological course of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Background. Studies have pointed out that the 'immune-privileged' state of the homeostatic brain parenchyma is conditional and exhibits regional...
News-Medical.net
Study shows biological link between muscle weakness and acceleration in biological age
Everyone ages at a different pace. That's why two 50-year-olds, despite living the same number of years, may have different biological ages – meaning that a host of intrinsic and extrinsic factors have caused them to age at varying paces with different levels of risk for disease and early death.
News-Medical.net
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
News-Medical.net
TYK2 inhibitor identifies as a promising drug candidate for preventing type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
News-Medical.net
Proteomics approach helps identify protein signatures that can improve detection of prediabetes
Scientists have used a proteomics approach to identify a three-protein signature in the blood that can improve detection of isolated impaired glucose tolerance, a form of prediabetes. The research, led by scientists from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, UK, and Berlin Institute of Health at Charité, Germany, is published today in Nature Medicine.
News-Medical.net
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
News-Medical.net
Study illuminates how a typical gut bacterium spreads through the body
A typical gut bacterium that can spread through the body and cause a serious infection resists natural immune defenses and antibiotics by enhancing its protective outer layer, known as the cell envelope, according to a new study by Weill Cornell Medicine investigators. The finding suggests possible new ways to target these bacterial infections.
News-Medical.net
Smartphones are potential receptacles for allergens, study shows
According to the 2018 U.S. Census, smart phones are present in 85% of American households. They are reportedly viewed 14 million times a day, making them potential receptacles for environmental hazards such as allergens. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY, showed elevated levels of cat and dog allergens, as well as β-D glucans (BDG) and endotoxin on simulated phone models.
News-Medical.net
Research team identifies previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
News-Medical.net
Repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections increase risk of adverse health conditions in multiple organs
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began almost three years ago, scientists have learned that an initial infection can lead to short- and long-term health risks affecting nearly every organ system in the body. They've also determined that people can get COVID-19 a second or a third time, despite acquiring natural antibodies after the first infection and receiving vaccination and booster shots.
News-Medical.net
$3.2 million grant helps to study the benefits of mind-body practices for patients undergoing surgery
Can mind-body practices such as gentle yoga or self-reflection benefit patients undergoing surgery? It's a question that researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are examining with the support of a five-year, $3.2 million grant from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Research shows that yoga practices such as meditation,...
News-Medical.net
Focused ultrasound treatment offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor
A scalpel-free, high-tech form of brain surgery pioneered at UVA Health offers long-term relief for patients with essential tremor, a common movement disorder, a five-year review shows. The study offers important insights into the durability of the benefits of focused ultrasound treatment for essential tremor. Five years after treatment, clinical...
News-Medical.net
UCR scientists pave the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget injections
Researchers at UC Riverside are paving the way for diabetes and cancer patients to forget needles and injections, and instead take pills to manage their conditions. Some drugs for these diseases dissolve in water, so transporting them through the intestines, which receive what we drink and eat, is not feasible. As a result, these drugs cannot be administered by mouth. However, UCR scientists have created a chemical "tag" that can be added to these drugs, allowing them to enter blood circulation via the intestines.
News-Medical.net
NIH-supported researchers launch new study to evaluate intravenous iron treatment for post-pregnancy anemia
Researchers supported by the National Institutes of Health are launching a large study to evaluate a single dose of intravenous iron to treat women experiencing anemia after giving birth. The study will enroll nearly 5,000 women in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Zambia and Guatemala. It will be conducted by researchers in the Global Network for Women's and Children's Health, a group of clinical sites funded by NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health is providing more than $6 million in funding for the study, with contributions from a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
News-Medical.net
Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients
Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare, genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurring, and unpredictable swelling attacks in various organs and tissues of the body, which can be painful, debilitating, and life-threatening. A new study being presented at this year's American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting in Louisville, KY shows a treatment using the CRISPR genome editing technology succeeded in alleviating swelling and reducing the frequency of attacks.
News-Medical.net
Handheld diagnostic all-in-one lab kit could increase the speed and volume of disease testing
Using swarms of pinhead-sized magnets inside a handheld, all-in-one lab kit, UCLA researchers have developed a technology that could significantly increase the speed and volume of disease testing, while reducing the costs and usage of scarce supplies. The automated tests can be easily manufactured, deployed and performed timely at a...
News-Medical.net
Pitt scientists solve the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality
Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Jonathan Alder, Ph.D. and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
Comments / 0