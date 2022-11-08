Why are some COVID-19 patients slow to wake after ventilation? Turtles' brains may offer clues

Using a single EHR vendor is optimal for patient care, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and University of South Carolina found. When hospitals purchase all their EHR components from a single supplier, patients receive better evidence-based care, according to the study to be published in an upcoming edition of Decision Sciences. When there are multiple vendors involved, data exchange isn't as efficient, as conditions are often coded differently in different EHRs.

