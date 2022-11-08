Why are some COVID-19 patients slow to wake after ventilation? Turtles' brains may offer clues

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Test-to-treat access limited for some, study finds
Many Americans in rural areas do not have easy access to federal test-to-treat sites, according to a study published Nov. 9 in JAMA Network Open. The White House's "test-to-treat" initiative launched in March, allowing high-risk patients with COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at pharmacies and receive free antiviral pills on the spot.
beckershospitalreview.com
How noise may affect nurses
High levels of noise may affect the health of nurses and the stress they face, according to a new study. For the study, University of Michigan researchers conducted a secondary analysis on data from more than 3,800 nurses who were asked about noise exposure, health conditions, stress, professional quality of life and workplace support.
beckershospitalreview.com
Rising rates of fatal heart infection in young adults linked to opioid use
New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center researchers found the number of young adults dying from fatal heart infection has doubled in the last two decades. The study, published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on Nov. 9, found rates of infective endocarditis—a bacterial infection in the heart or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Having one EHR vendor is best for patient care, study finds
Using a single EHR vendor is optimal for patient care, a study by researchers at the University of Notre Dame and University of South Carolina found. When hospitals purchase all their EHR components from a single supplier, patients receive better evidence-based care, according to the study to be published in an upcoming edition of Decision Sciences. When there are multiple vendors involved, data exchange isn't as efficient, as conditions are often coded differently in different EHRs.
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA, Mass General create digital resuscitation training tool
The American Heart Association and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital have partnered to develop a new digital health app for frontline healthcare workers. The app, AHA Adult Cardiac Life Support, is a reference tool for clinicians responding to life-threatening cardiac emergencies, according to the AHA release published Nov. 9. It provides easy-to-read timers, logging tools and pathways for things like correct administration and timing of CPR, defibrillation shocks and drug dosages.
beckershospitalreview.com
Father of preventive cardiology, Dr. Lewis Kuller, dies at 88
Lewis Kuller, MD, a top epidemiologist and father of preventive cardiology, died at 88 on Oct. 25, The New York Times reported Nov. 10. Dr. Kuller spent more than 60 years studying risk factors for cardiovascular disease through multiple clinical trials and ongoing personal research. "He was one of the...
Comments / 0