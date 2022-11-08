ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman County, MN

U.S. border agency leader, former Fargo Police Chief, is being forced out

WASHINGTON (KFGO AP) — A former Fargo police chief, who is the current head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as the number of illegal crossings rose to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
FARGO, ND
VETERANS DAY: Veteran Stories From The KFGO Archives

FARGO (KFGO) – On this Veteran’s Day, I checked the KFGO archives for some Video & Audio interviews with our service members! Happy Veterans Day from everyone at the Mighty 790AM & 104.7FM KFGO!. In May of 2022, Joel Heitkamp, Abby Miller, & I went on an Honor...
FARGO, ND
Barnesville, W-H-N football advance to MN football semifinals

(KFGO/KNFL) John Roller scored a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Barnesville Trojans blanked Moose Lake-Willow River in the Minnesota Class AA football quarterfinals, 21-0 in St. Cloud on Thursday. Braeden Bredman added a rushing touchdown for the Trojans (11-0). Barnesville will face Jackson County Central in the semifinals next...
BARNESVILLE, MN
Saturday’s local scoreboard

(KFGO/KNFL) Here’s the Saturday local scoreboard. Class AAAAA quarterfinals: Elk River 44, Moorhead 20. DGF will face Fairmont next Saturday at 2 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium. State qualifier: Fargo North over Red River 3-1 (13-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19) State qualifier: Fargo South over Fargo Davies 3-1 (25-21, 25-21,...
FARGO, ND
Creighton handles UND 96-61

OMAHA, Neb. – No. 9 Creighton defeated North Dakota, 96-61, inside the CHI Health Center Omaha on Thursday evening. Despite trailing 53-22 at intermission, the Fighting Hawks shot 60.0 percent in the second half and were only edged on the scoreboard by a tally of 43-39 in the final 20 minutes of play.
OMAHA, NE
NDSU Toughs Out 21-18 Road Win Over Southern Illinois

(NDSU Athletics) CARBONDALE, Ill. – Linebacker James Kaczor tied a career high with 14 tackles and secured an onside kick with 37 seconds left in the game to help fourth-ranked North Dakota State secure a 21-18 victory over Southern Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Saluki Stadium. Cam Miller...
FARGO, ND
Special teams aid UND to win over Coyotes

(UND Athletics) GRAND FORKS – North Dakota (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) defeated South Dakota (3-7, 2-5 MVFC), 28-19, inside the Alerus Center on Saturday afternoon. In the game, Malachi McNeal came up with a blocked punt right before intermission that gave UND momentum and led to a 14-3 lead on the scoreboard at the break.
GRAND FORKS, ND

