Man shot and killed while driving on I-40, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot while driving on I-40 late Monday night.

Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital after being shot by a passing motorist on I-40 WB near Mound City Road, according to Arkansas officials.

The shooting was reported to Arkansas State Police shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Lewis is believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis when the shooting happened, officials said.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the homicide.

State troopers blocked the westbound lanes of I-40 late into the night while CID special agents collected evidence believed to be related to the shooting.

The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death, officials said.

No suspect who fired into Lewis’ vehicle has been identified.