JAMESTOWN, N.D (KFGO) – A number of vehicles, including a North Dakota Highway Patrol car were involved in a pile-up crash Wednesday night on I-94 just east of Jamestown. State Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says it started around 6:30 when a state trooper witnessed a semi jackknife on the westbound interstate. The trooper parked at the scene with emergency lights on his vehicle. Shortly after stopping the patrol car was struck by a car. The trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and he had to jump into the median to avoid being hit. That then led to seven other crashes at the same location in quick succession involving an estimated two-dozen vehicle.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO