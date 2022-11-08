Read full article on original website
Fire destroys part of grain elevator in Edgeley, ND
EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed part of the grain elevator in Edgeley Friday night. “The elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone,” Fire Chief Steve Powers said. “The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.”
Icy conditions led to massive pile-up crash on I-94 near Jamestown Wednesday night
JAMESTOWN, N.D (KFGO) – A number of vehicles, including a North Dakota Highway Patrol car were involved in a pile-up crash Wednesday night on I-94 just east of Jamestown. State Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says it started around 6:30 when a state trooper witnessed a semi jackknife on the westbound interstate. The trooper parked at the scene with emergency lights on his vehicle. Shortly after stopping the patrol car was struck by a car. The trooper was outside the vehicle when the crash occurred and he had to jump into the median to avoid being hit. That then led to seven other crashes at the same location in quick succession involving an estimated two-dozen vehicle.
Developing story: Friday night blaze at Edgeley elevator
EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO NewsDakota) – The grain elevator in Edgeley, N.D. caught fire Friday evening. Little is known about how the blaze started, but KFGO News has reached out to Edgeley Fire Chief Steve Powers for comment. A citizen in Edgeley tells KFGO News that the elevator was “fully engulfed” by flames by 7:30pm Friday. Kulm and LaMoure Fire Departments are also on scene. Edgeley is 40 miles south of Jamestown.
