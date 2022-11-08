Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022 LIVE: Official says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’ as Blatter admits Qatar ‘mistake’
The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Meanwhile Fifa’s claims that everybody is welcome at the World Cup has been put into...
Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?
A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
CBS Sports
Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter regrets 2022 Qatar World Cup pick: 'It was a bad choice, and I was responsible'
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called the 2010 decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup a "mistake" just weeks before the tournament gets underway. Blatter, now 86 and disgraced after his exit from world soccer's governing body amid corruption allegations along with former UEFA chief Michel Platini, now says he regrets the decision.
fourfourtwo.com
What soccer cleats does Lionel Messi wear?
Apart from that very odd period at the start of his career, Argentina and PSG forward Lionel Messi has always worn Adidas cleats. Pictures of him wearing Nike Total 90 boots after breaking into the Barcelona first team are so weird that they're regularly shared on social media to great shock and bewilderment.
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
Sporting News
USA soccer team at World Cup 2022: Meet all the players representing the United States men's squad in Qatar
With the United States gearing up for the 2022 World Cup, Gregg Berhalter is looking to whittle down his roster to the 26 players who will contest the sports greatest tournament in Qatar this winter. A final determination on the 26-man squad will be made on Wednesday, November 9, but...
theScore
Flick: Muller more prepared than ever for World Cup despite fitness issues
Frankfurt, Nov 10, 2022 (AFP) - Germany coach Hansi Flick said star forward Thomas Muller "has never been so well prepared before for a World Cup" when announcing his selection on Thursday. Flick selected Muller, 33, in his 26-man squad despite the Bayern Munich forward missing eight matches and playing...
Yardbarker
Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
fourfourtwo.com
Best Adidas soccer cleats: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah
Looking for the best Adidas cleats? Look no further. The German brand are one of the most recognisable names around the world, boasting some of the biggest stars in their army – and they even sometimes wheel out the likes of David Beckham for new releases. If you're simply looking for the best soccer cleats of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
fourfourtwo.com
Niall Quinn reveals why he didn’t take a penalty in Ireland’s 2002 shootout defeat to Spain
When the Republic of Ireland's last-16 clash against Spain at the 2002 World Cup went to a penalty shootout, Ireland might have been confident in their then all-time top goalscorer stepping up and confidently dispatching a spot-kick past Iker Casillas in the Spain goal. However, that didn't materialise. Instead, Niall...
Yardbarker
France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad
France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
fourfourtwo.com
David De Gea sets new record of playing most minutes Premier League history
The Spanish goalkeeper overtook Ben Foster at the top of the standings after playing against Aston Villa on Sunday. In the 19th minute of Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, David De Gea set a new Premier League record - and this time, it wasn't to do with the amount of saves he had made in a match, or how many one-on-ones in a game he managed to stop the attacker from scoring in.
fourfourtwo.com
Senegal report: Sadio Mane reportedly ruled out of World Cup 2022 through tendon injury
Sadio Mane suffered a knee injury during Bayern Munich's 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday night, and now reports are emerging that he will miss World Cup 2022 because of the knock he sustained. Mane went down injured 20 minutes into the match due to an innocuous-looking challenge, and...
americanmilitarynews.com
fourfourtwo.com
"You want different options for different stages of the tournament" - Gareth Southgate explains reasoning behind England World Cup squad
The England manager announced his picks for the 26 players heading to Qatar for the tournament, providing thought behind his selections. Gareth Southgate has explained the reasoning behind his decisions for the announcement of the England World Cup 2022 squad, suggesting he has selected players with a view to different, key moments during the tournament.
fourfourtwo.com
Will LeBron James remain minority shareholder after Liverpool owner puts club up for sale?
Basketball player LeBron James bought a two per cent stake in Liverpool in 2011, but will he keep that once FSG sell the club?. Basketball star LeBron James is set to relinquish his minority shareholding in Liverpool. It was revealed yesterday that the club has been put up for sale...
fourfourtwo.com
James Maddison selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, three years after last call-up
James Maddison has been selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, with Gareth Southgate picking him for his final 26-man team for the tournament in Qatar. In recent months there has been a clamour for Gareth Southgate to include Maddison in England's World Cup 2022 squad, with the attacking midfielder's impressive form for Leicester City suggesting he should be on the plane to Qatar.
Croatia World Cup Preview: Midfield Still Powers ’18 Runner-Up
Croatia fell one win short of a historic World Cup triumph in Russia, but it’s back in Qatar led by some familiar faces who aren’t done just yet.
Soccer-inspired art show heads to World Cup in Qatar
A Paraguayan artist is preparing a soccer-inspired art show called "8 Stadiums, 8 Champions, 1 Dream: Qatar 2022."
