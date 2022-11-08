ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Official says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’ as Blatter admits Qatar ‘mistake’

The 2022 World Cup is almost upon us with managers frantically finalising their squads this week.The deadline to confirm the 26-man squads is 13 November, a week before the tournament starts in Qatar with the hosts taking on Ecuador. Gareth Southgate has plenty of issues to scrutinise over in the coming days, before the final squad is announced on Thursday, with injuries and breakout performances and form from the likes of James Maddison and Ben White, as well as the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. Meanwhile Fifa’s claims that everybody is welcome at the World Cup has been put into...
The Independent

Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?

A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
fourfourtwo.com

What soccer cleats does Lionel Messi wear?

Apart from that very odd period at the start of his career, Argentina and PSG forward Lionel Messi has always worn Adidas cleats. Pictures of him wearing Nike Total 90 boots after breaking into the Barcelona first team are so weird that they're regularly shared on social media to great shock and bewilderment.
theScore

Flick: Muller more prepared than ever for World Cup despite fitness issues

Frankfurt, Nov 10, 2022 (AFP) - Germany coach Hansi Flick said star forward Thomas Muller "has never been so well prepared before for a World Cup" when announcing his selection on Thursday. Flick selected Muller, 33, in his 26-man squad despite the Bayern Munich forward missing eight matches and playing...
Yardbarker

Argentina suffer major injury blow for 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi will lose one of his best lieutenants as Argentina set out to conquer the World Cup in Qatar. Mundo Deportivo have confirmed that Giovani Lo Celso will miss the tournament. The 26-year-old Villarreal playmaker suffered a slight muscle tear against Athletic Club less than two weeks ago and...
fourfourtwo.com

Best Adidas soccer cleats: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah

Looking for the best Adidas cleats? Look no further. The German brand are one of the most recognisable names around the world, boasting some of the biggest stars in their army – and they even sometimes wheel out the likes of David Beckham for new releases. If you're simply looking for the best soccer cleats of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.
Yardbarker

France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad

France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
fourfourtwo.com

David De Gea sets new record of playing most minutes Premier League history

The Spanish goalkeeper overtook Ben Foster at the top of the standings after playing against Aston Villa on Sunday. In the 19th minute of Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, David De Gea set a new Premier League record - and this time, it wasn't to do with the amount of saves he had made in a match, or how many one-on-ones in a game he managed to stop the attacker from scoring in.
americanmilitarynews.com

Netherlands tells China to shut down overseas offices accused of targeting activists

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Dutch government says it has ordered China to shut down its overseas “service centers” that have reportedly been used to target and harass dissidents overseas. “Because no permission has been requested from the...
fourfourtwo.com

"You want different options for different stages of the tournament" - Gareth Southgate explains reasoning behind England World Cup squad

The England manager announced his picks for the 26 players heading to Qatar for the tournament, providing thought behind his selections. Gareth Southgate has explained the reasoning behind his decisions for the announcement of the England World Cup 2022 squad, suggesting he has selected players with a view to different, key moments during the tournament.
fourfourtwo.com

James Maddison selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, three years after last call-up

James Maddison has been selected for England's World Cup 2022 squad, with Gareth Southgate picking him for his final 26-man team for the tournament in Qatar. In recent months there has been a clamour for Gareth Southgate to include Maddison in England's World Cup 2022 squad, with the attacking midfielder's impressive form for Leicester City suggesting he should be on the plane to Qatar.

