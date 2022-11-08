ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office

PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
Local high school student bringing awareness to Everglades through social media

(WSVN) - A South Florida high school student sees the natural world in a way few people do. His vision is inspiring others to become interested in the Everglades. Kevin Ozebek puts him in today’s 7 Spotlight. Luca Martinez lives for exploring Florida’s nature. With every click of...
Nicole is tracking away from South Florida, but are not done yet

Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with winds estimated at 75mph at North Hutchinson Island South of Vero Beach at 3am Thursday. This makes it a rare November hurricane. It is the third hurricane to make landfall in November in Florida, the second latest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S., and the first hurricane to make landfall on the East coast of Florida in 17 years (since 2005).
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea that left one person dead, sent two others to the hospital and led to traffic closures. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the six-vehicle wreck in the...
