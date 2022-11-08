Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with winds estimated at 75mph at North Hutchinson Island South of Vero Beach at 3am Thursday. This makes it a rare November hurricane. It is the third hurricane to make landfall in November in Florida, the second latest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S., and the first hurricane to make landfall on the East coast of Florida in 17 years (since 2005).

