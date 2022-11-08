Read full article on original website
waer.org
Bail reform was a big campaign issue. How did it impact results?
State lawmakers introduced bail reform laws that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies several years ago. Now, many Republicans are trying to link link this legislation to the rising violent crime across the state, energizing their base and putting the issue at the front and center of the 2022 election cycle.
waer.org
CNY veterans transportation network urgently needs volunteer drivers, office staff
A volunteer transportation network hopes Veterans Day will inspire community members to find some time to give back to those who served in the armed forces. The Central New York chapter of Disabled American Veterans has a severe shortage of drivers to provide veterans with rides to medical appointments. The chapter is the largest in the country, with 42 vehicles serving veterans in 14 counties from the Canadian border to the Pennsylvania line. Recruiter Bill Gleason said they've lost more than half their drivers.
waer.org
WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11
Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
