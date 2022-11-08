A volunteer transportation network hopes Veterans Day will inspire community members to find some time to give back to those who served in the armed forces. The Central New York chapter of Disabled American Veterans has a severe shortage of drivers to provide veterans with rides to medical appointments. The chapter is the largest in the country, with 42 vehicles serving veterans in 14 counties from the Canadian border to the Pennsylvania line. Recruiter Bill Gleason said they've lost more than half their drivers.

