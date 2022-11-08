Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Is Ellen Pompeo Leaving Grey's Anatomy For Good?
In the Nov. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey made one of the biggest moves of her life (or at the very least, one of the biggest moves she’s made in 19 seasons of the show) when she officially announced her resignation as Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It’s official: Meredith is leaving Seattle, marking the end of an era on Grey’s. But with the character’s exit, fans are left wondering if Ellen Pompeo is leaving the series for good. Here’s everything you need to know about Pompeo’s possible exit from Grey’s Anatomy.
Elite Daily
Welp, The New Grey's Promo Confirms Mer Is Leaving, For Real
Even if you know an ending is coming, that doesn’t make it any easier when it’s actually time to say goodbye. Meredith Grey’s exit from Seattle (and possibly the TV series that bears her name) has been a long time coming, and it looks like now it’s finally here. The new Grey’s Anatomy promo for Season 19, Episode 7 confirms Mer is leaving Seattle and Grey Sloan Memorial hospital.
Elite Daily
Let’s Break Down Cole & Zanab’s Love Is Blind Reunion Drama
Spoilers to follow for Love Is Blind’s wedding and reunion episodes. You can always count on Love Is Blind’s final episodes to deliver on the tea, and Season 3’s reunion was no exception. In the special, which dropped Nov. 9 on Netflix, the cast shared updates about their love lives in the months since filming — and rehashed the buzziest moments from the show. The messiest revelations came from Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey, who contradicted each other about why their relationship didn’t work out.
Elite Daily
Lizzo's Love Is Blind TikToks Summed Up All Our Feelings About The Messy Third Season
Lizzo has some hot takes on the latest season of Love Is Blind, and she’s not holding back. Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3 aired its final two episodes on Nov. 9 and fans can’t stop talking about the drama that unfolded, and Lizzo herself is one of those vocal viewers. Not only is the “Truth Hurts” singer a fan, she dished out her true thoughts on the reality dating show over TikTok. Watch Lizzo’s TikTok reactions to the Love Is Blind finale for some truly hilarious commentary.
Elite Daily
Lindsay Opens Up About Her Mean Girls Moment In Falling For Christmas
Warning: Light spoilers for Falling For Christmas follow. If you screamed at the 14:11 mark in Lindsay Lohan’s new Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, you are definitely not alone. The scene in question brings a blast of nostalgic joy as Lohan’s character, Sierra, hears a Christmas song on the radio, declares she loves it, and starts singing along. The song, of course, is “Jingle Bell Rock,” the same one Lohan sang — and made even more famous — in her enduring 2004 comedy hit, Mean Girls.
Elite Daily
Rihanna Got Real About Grief In Her New Black Panther Song
Rihanna’s sonic reign continues. On Nov. 11, the singer released another comeback ballad, “Born Again.” This resilient track is Rihanna’s second contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, with her first being “Lift Me Up.” This release is not only a new stunning banger to add to her music catalogue, but most importantly, it’s a touching ode to Chadwick Boseman. Let’s dive into the lyrics.
Elite Daily
Hilary Duff Called A New Aaron Carter Memoir "An Uninformed, Heartless, Money Grab"
Aaron Carter's death shocked the world on Nov. 5 when he passed at age 34. In the days since, an outpouring of tributes for the late singer followed, including an emotional statement from the pop star's ex-girlfriend, Hilary Duff. And Duff isn’t finished standing up for her former flame. Now, she's calling the publisher of a new Aaron Carter memoir "heartless" for allegedly capitalizing on Carter's death.
Elite Daily
Michelle Young Basically Wrote You A Breakup Survival Guide
Former Bachelorette Michelle Young may be “fully healed” from her recent breakup with Nayte Olukoya, but that doesn’t mean getting over the called-off engagement was easy. “I was down and out for a really long time as it was going down. I sat in it. I had to deal with it,” Young tells Elite Daily. The 29-year-old reveals her “intense” healing process, her best breakup advice, and how she blocks out the public’s opinion. READ MORE.
