In the Nov. 10 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey made one of the biggest moves of her life (or at the very least, one of the biggest moves she’s made in 19 seasons of the show) when she officially announced her resignation as Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. It’s official: Meredith is leaving Seattle, marking the end of an era on Grey’s. But with the character’s exit, fans are left wondering if Ellen Pompeo is leaving the series for good. Here’s everything you need to know about Pompeo’s possible exit from Grey’s Anatomy.

1 DAY AGO