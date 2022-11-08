Read full article on original website
Mobile sports wagering rakes in record amounts of tax revenue for NY
New York State continues to collect record amounts of tax revenue from mobile sports wagering, with most of the revenue set to be used for education. As of Oct. 30, the state has hauled in $542M since the wagering became available in early January. An additional $200M in licensing fees has also been collected.
WAER News Round Up: Nov. 7 - 11
Election Day was this week, but some races take longer than others to declare a winner. While Kathy Hochul became New York's first elected female governor, candidates still wait for all votes to be counted in the 22nd District Congressional race and for the Onondaga County sheriff. Locally, the Central...
Bridge construction honors Haudenosaunee Confederacy
The completion of a typical bridge over a highway usually doesn’t merit a big celebration. But that wasn’t the case today with a ribbon cutting for the new $6.2 million Sentinel Heights Road Bridge over I-81 in the Town of Onondaga. The state Department of Transportation worked with the Onondaga Nation to craft an image of the Hiawatha Belt that adorns the side of the bridge.
