ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations

Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Former Nebraska Coach Furious With Bo Pelini Theory

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra recently discussed how Jim Leonhard is getting a chance at Wisconsin that Scott Frost never got at Nebraska. McKewon said Frost's tenure as the head coach of Nebraska's football program may have worked out differently if he was hired as the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. At that time, Bo Pelini was leading the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan football catches huge break for matchup vs. Nebraska

What break did Michigan football catch for matchup vs. Nebraska?When will Michigan and Nebraska play?. This coming Saturday, the Michigan football team will look to move to a perfect 10-0 on the season when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at the Big House. As it stands, the Wolverines are a huge 31-point favorite against Nebraska, and it would be pretty surprising if the Cornhuskers were able to keep it close. This is especially true after the news that broke on Thursday in regard to the Nebraska football team.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'George Patton would be proud': Jim Harbaugh reacts to Michigan's win over Nebraska

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team rushed for 264 yards on Saturday afternoon to lead a 34-3 victory over Nebraska at the Big House. After the game, Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters during his postgame press conference. He referenced a favorite metaphor, comparing the Wolverines' ground game to the war strategies of the legendary U.S. Army general George S. Patton.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Investigative efforts continue in Fremont County

(Thurman) State, local, and federal law enforcement officials are continuing their efforts to corroborate the report of multiple historic homicides in rural Fremont County, Iowa. No additional information is currently available. Law enforcement will keep the public apprised of any significant developments. The Iowa DCI is working in conjunction with...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper

Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads ‘no contest’ in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year. Man charged in fatal shooting of...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman killed in overnight Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an overnight homicide. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. Sunday near 49th and Miami Street. When officers arrived they found a female victim with gunshot wounds. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff reports deadly accident on Highway 75

AUBURN - The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 75 at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff’s office press release says vehicles driven by Anne Reynolds of Omaha and Sarah Wiltse of Nebraska City collided between county roads 735 and 736. Reynolds was pronounced...
AUBURN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing $77,500 ring found in victim’s car, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The 4-carat diamond ring that was reported stolen on Wednesday from the Costco food court was found in the woman’s vehicle, Lincoln Police say. The woman initially reported that the ring, which was said to be inside her Louis Vuitton wallet, was stolen after she accidentally left her wallet in the food court, police say.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Warrants served in Wymore Monday night, two arrested

BEATRICE – Three law enforcement agencies combined to execute search warrants and make two arrests in southern Gage County. At around 6:25 p.m., Monday, Gage County Sheriff’s Officers were assisted by Wymore Police and Beatrice Police in serving two warrants on Wymore homes located in the three-hundred block of North 8th Street.
WYMORE, NE
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy