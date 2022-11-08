ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Minnesota

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxJR2_0j3E22vo00
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever driven by a neighborhood full of giant, beautiful homes in wonder of just how much each property costs? There is one city within each state where houses are the most expensive. Be it location, architecture, safety, education or other community factors, something about the specific area makes it a desirable place to build, or purchase an expensive home.

According to a list compiled by Stacker , the city with the most expensive homes in the entire state is Minnetonka Beach. This area is located outside of Minneapolis. The average price of a house in Minnetonka Beach is $1,753,141. Following Minnetonka Beach as the cities with the most expensive homes in the state are Greenwood, Woodland, Sunfish Lake, and Orono.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the city with the most expensive homes in each state :

"Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $1,753,141 which is 424% higher than the state average of $334,482."

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
ROCHESTER, MN
tcbmag.com

Minnesota: Why Are We Still Here?

Alumni reunion meetings were interrupted by Covid, so it was great to finally get together. It was impressive to see so many people vertical and ambulatory, and name tags helped. But these reunions raise a question: Why are so many of us still in the state of Minnesota?. After all,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Here Are Minnesota’s 15 Highest Property Tax Cities

Minnesota is the 19th highest among US states with property tax rates. See which Minnesota cities have the highest property tax. According to Zillow, the average home value in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is $334,482. That is about a 7.8% increase from last year. With buying a house, always comes the frequently asked question: "how much is the property tax?".
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

186K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy