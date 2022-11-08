ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Trump teases "very big announcement" in election-eve Ohio rally — after calling Pelosi an "animal"

By Areeba Shah
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDwN7_0j3E1tIL00

Former President Donald Trump returned to a key battleground state on the night before the midterm elections, supposedly to support Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. But Vance appeared only briefly at the Monday night rally in Dayton, with Trump using the event to tease the possible or likely announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign.

There was some pre-game speculation that Trump would actually declare his 2024 presidential bid at the Dayton rally, but it didn't happen — and not until wasn't the end of his lengthy speech that he announce, reality TV-style, that he would make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago.

Over nearly two hours in Dayton, Trump extolled the many accomplishments of his term as president before pivoting to the dark themes of his standard stump speech, claiming that drugs are pouring across the southern border, attacking the "fake news media" (as per usual) and protesting that he has been the target of endless witch hunts, hoaxes and other abuses for six years.

"When I see what's going on, it's a shame," Trump told the enthusiastic crowd. "Our country is really going to hell. We have a weaponized Department of Justice and a weaponized FBI, including of course the raid of Mar-a-Lago in the document hoax case. Totally violating my Fourth Amendment rights and no president has ever been treated this way."

Vance, the first-time Senate candidate on whose behalf the rally was purportedly held, spoke for less than two minutes. Trump was clearly the main attraction, calling for "a humiliating rebuke to the radical left," attacking President Joe Biden and blaming the Justice Department for failing to investigate his false claims of voter fraud.

"We've got a Federal Bureau of Investigation that won't allow bad election-changing facts to be presented to the public and which offers $1 million to a writer of fiction about Donald Trump to lie and say it was fact and pays a man $200,000 to get Trump, go out and get Trump," he said. "Where Hunter Biden's laptop from hell was Russian disinformation and the FBI knew it wasn't and a Department of Justice that refuses to investigate egregious acts of voting irregularities and fraud. And we have a man who is the worst president in the history of our country."

If the points of reference in Trump's monologue were not always clear, he fulfilled his partisan duties, urging the crowd to support a variety of Republican candidates in the Buckeye State, including Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, both up for re-election. He also gave a shoutout to Republican congressional candidate Max Miller, a former aide with the Trump campaign and White House, saying Miller "is going to be a great congressman."

Voting for an "incredible slate of true American First Republicans up and down the ballots," Trump said, would allow Republicans to retake control of Congress and end House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's career. He described Pelosi as an "animal" before apparently realizing that the remark might appear insensitive in the aftermath of a violent attack on Pelosi's husband.

"They'll say, 'Oh, what a horrible thing he said,' " Trump continued. "She impeached me twice for nothing. Nothing."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the GOP superstar who was among the rally speakers, called for impeaching Biden and denounced accommodations for trans people. She called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024, saying that Republicans need Trump "back in the White House."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

When DeWine appeared on stage, the crowd booed him, likely because the Ohio governor backed COVID restrictions early in the pandemic. DeWine ignored the taunts and delivered a quick speech claiming his administration had cut taxes and funded police.

Trump appeared amused, telling the crowd, "Well, that was a very nice welcome, but he's up by 25 points," referring to DeWine's gubernatorial campaign against Democrat Nan Whaley.

Trump urged supporters to support a laundry list of Republicans both in Ohio and across the nation. "It was hard-working patriots like you, who built this country and it is hard-working patriots like you who are going to save our country," the twice-impeached ex-president told the throng. "We will stand up to the radical left Democrats and we will fight for America like no one has ever, ever, ever fought before."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Man's Threat to Assassinate Trump Was 'Drunken Cry' for Reassurance: Lawyer

The lawyer representing a man who is accused of threatening to kill former President Donald Trump recently said that the threats were instead a "drunken cry for reassurance." In January, 72-year-old Thomas Welnicki was arrested by U.S. Secret Service agents after he made several phone calls to the agency making threats to kill Trump as well as some members of Congress if the former president lost the 2020 election and did not concede the results.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
HuffPost

Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake

Former President Barack Obama blasted his successor Donald Trump as he urged voters in Arizona to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake in next week’s midterm election. “If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama said of former local news anchor Lake during a rally for Democrats in Phoenix on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
189K+
Followers
20K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy