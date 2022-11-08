'High' rating doesn't mean COVID spike in Rice County

Related
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea residents excited for more healthcare options
(ABC 6 News) – Some Albert Lea seniors say they are breathing a sigh of relief tonight after Blue Cross Blue Shield suddenly announced MercyOne Clinic will now be an in-network provider in their Medicare Advantage program. Area seniors say this means they finally have a choice in their...
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
fox9.com
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
fox9.com
Drug experts slam Bloomington Police chief for spreading ‘dangerous’ and 'false' information on fentanyl
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Drug treatment experts are raising the alarm about claims made by the Bloomington Police chief Thursday about a form of fentanyl being "Narcan resistant." In a press conference Thursday, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said police encountered a "unique and dangerous form" of fentanyl resistant...
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty. Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
mygateway.news
Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies
SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
KIMT
Mower Co. crash turns fatal after deer goes through windshield
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A 58-year-old Austin woman has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on Thursday night. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:09 p.m. at 555th Ave. just south of 235th St. in rural Austin. A southbound vehicle struck a deer and...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
KEYC
North Mankato garage damaged by fire
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The State Fire Marshal is assisting in an investigation into a North Mankato garage fire. The North Mankato Fire Department says it happened just before 7:20 Friday morning at the detached garage of the home located at 850 Lyndale Street. Fire fighters say there is...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
swnewsmedia.com
Walz holds off Chaska's Jensen in governor's race
Minnesota’s statewide elected posts will remain in the hands of the incumbents. According to complete but unofficial results provided by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, Democratic-Farmer-Laborer Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanigan earned another term in Tuesday, Nov. 8's general election with 52.3% of the vote. Republican rivals Scott Jensen, a Chaska physician and former state senator, and his running mate, former Minnesota Viking Matt Birk, garnered 44.6% of the vote.
steeledodgenews.com
Owatonna businessman helps create a path to affordable home ownership
People who dream of owning a home on an affordable budget now have an opportunity to accomplish it in the city of Claremont. The Claremont Workforce Housing Program is offering affordable homes to nine working families, according to Matt Durand, owner of Arden Home Services based in Owatonna. Interested individuals and families can find information, along with an application, on the city of Claremont’s website, claremontmn.com under the heading Empty Lot Program.
KEYC
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Polito’s Pizza in Mankato has currently closed. The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed due to all employees deciding to quit.”. Since then, the sign has been changed to say “Due to staffing shortages, Politos...
willmarradio.com
40 overdoses, 6 fatal in last week in Twin Cities
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Officials are warning about a recent surge in drug overdoses in the Twin Cities area. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says there have been 40 suspected overdoses in the last week. Six of those suspected overdoses were fatal. This comes as the county is seeing an increase in overdose deaths year-over-year. Records show that 340 people died from overdoses in 2021, whereas 237 people died in 2020.
Abortion, climate change pushed young voters to the polls in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Abortion, climate change and justice reform were at the top of students' minds when they headed to the polls Tuesday. Two years ago, 54% of voters under 30 showed up to the polls, up 9% from previous presidential years. In 2018, 36% of younger voters cast a ballot, up 11% from previous midterms.
