New York State

Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
NEW YORK STATE
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
News 2 You: Election Week Special

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley takes a look through the lens of history, and resurrecting some of the pols of the past, as we recall the elections held 10, 20, and 30 years ago. 2012. Ten years ago the election 2012 saw voters re-elect Barrack...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Judge halts pot dispensary licenses in parts of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Polls open for Election Day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
The 8th day of early voting in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Silver Creek students unveil wall honoring veterans

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — Over 100 people gathered in the Silver Creek Central School cafeteria Thursday night for the unveiling of a special project. A wall honoring Silver Creek graduates and residents who served in the military. "We wanted to bring awareness to all the veterans because it seems...
SILVER CREEK, NY
