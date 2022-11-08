Read full article on original website
Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is reelected in New York
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer was elected to a fifth term Tuesday, easily defeating a Republican political commentator, but will have to wait to learn whether he’ll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader. The 71-year-old Brooklyn native defeated Joe Pinion, who hosted...
Federal judge blocks President Biden's student loan forgiveness
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Texas has ruled President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan unconstitutional. The judge made the ruling after two borrowers brought a lawsuit forward, claiming the president did not get public input on the plan. Borrowers are already feeling the effects of that federal...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
Schumer comfortable at home, imperiled in Washington
NEW YORK — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer faces a gentle path to reelection in New York, where his opponent Tuesday is a former host on the conservative TV channel Newsmax. The bigger Election Day question for the Democrat is whether he'll be able to keep his title as Senate majority leader.
Federal judge puts halt to cannabis license rollout in 5 NY regions
ALBANY, N.Y. — A U.S. District Judge in the Northern District of New York has blocked the state from issuing any cannabis dispensary licenses in five regions of the state. Judge Gary Sharpe issued the ruling Thursday after a lawsuit was filed by Variscite NY One, Inc. The lawsuit...
Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Democrat Brian Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race around 11 p.m. The 26th Congressional District represents portions of Erie and Niagara counties. Higgins has served in Congress since 2005. He defeated Emin Eddie Egriu...
News 2 You: Election Week Special
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley takes a look through the lens of history, and resurrecting some of the pols of the past, as we recall the elections held 10, 20, and 30 years ago. 2012. Ten years ago the election 2012 saw voters re-elect Barrack...
Tenney reelected to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11 p.m. The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the...
Judge halts pot dispensary licenses in parts of New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe in...
Polls open for Election Day in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
Hochul and Zeldin make one final push ahead of Tuesday’s election
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They say home is where you’re most comfortable, and that’s exactly where Kathy Hochul wanted to be to give her last pitch to voters less than 24 hours before they return to the polls. “My story began here with a sense of service to...
Law enforcement agencies available to address any election law violations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are voting today and have an issue at the polls, there are ways to register your complaint. You can contact your local county Board of Elections office and speak to a representative there. New York State Attorney General's office has a hotline set up...
Zeldin, Hochul make final pushes to win over New York voters
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With early voting coming to a close, both parties made their final push to New Yorker voters Sunday with Lee Zeldin and an entourage of Republican candidates focusing their efforts here in Western New York and the incumbent Kathy Hochul calling for presidential backup in Yonkers.
Election Day busy at polling location in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — From a tight race for New York governor, to a newly redrawn state senate district, and control of Congress, there was a lot on the line when voters went to the polls early Tuesday morning. A good crowd formed during the morning rush at Unitarian Universalist...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
The 8th day of early voting in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 7,145 ballots were cast on Saturday. That brings the adjusted eight-day total to 61,461.
Silver Creek students unveil wall honoring veterans
SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — Over 100 people gathered in the Silver Creek Central School cafeteria Thursday night for the unveiling of a special project. A wall honoring Silver Creek graduates and residents who served in the military. "We wanted to bring awareness to all the veterans because it seems...
Man pleads guilty in threats to shoot patrons at Tops on Elmwood
SEATTLE — A suburban Seattle man accused of threatening to shoot Black customers at grocery stores in Buffalo, New York, and at businesses in other states, has pleaded guilty to making interstate threats and the hate crime of interference with a federally protected activity. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said...
