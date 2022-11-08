Read full article on original website
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada; Democrats clinch control of Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now...
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Trump files lawsuit in attempt to avoid testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. “Long-held precedent and practice maintain that separation of powers prohibits Congress from compelling a President to testify before it,” Trump attorney David A. Warrington said in a statement announcing Trump’s intentions.
Mo Brooks says Trump ‘dishonest, disloyal, incompetent, crude’
As you might expect, Mo Brooks says Donald Trump should not be elected president again. It’s a Republican relationship that began imploding more than a year ago when Brooks – the outgoing congressman from Huntsville – said at a Trump rally in August 2021 that voters should take the Trump-objected 2020 presidential election and “put that behind you.”
Schumer hails Democratic retention of Senate as he condemns GOP’s violent rhetoric
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Democrats’ retention of the Senate majority a vindication, and said that the American people rejected the violent rhetoric from the Republican Party. Mr Schumer made the remarks shortly after Senator Catherine Cortez Masto clinched her re-election in Nevada late Saturday evening after mail-in ballots moved the race in her favour. “Democrats will once again have a majority in the Senate and I will once again be majority leader,” he said. “This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people.” Democrats now have 50...
Where do Alabama Democrats go from here? ‘You can’t give up’
Alabama Democrats saw disappointing results in Tuesday’s election as the party continues to struggle to find its footing after the defeat of former U.S. Sen Doug Jones. Democratic candidates in statewide races were held to about 30% of the vote on Tuesday, about 10 percentage points lower than four years ago, in an election noted for low voter turnout and a lack of competitive races at the top of the ticket.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville: Big government is suffocating American businesses
One-third of America’s small businesses couldn’t pay their rent last month. Those businesses are the backbone of our economy, supporting almost half of all U.S. jobs, and 37% of them say they’re unable to pay their bills. Our economy is in a perilous position. Job creators face a workforce shortage and an inflation crisis at the same time — all while trying to recover from two years of forced shutdowns. The federal government’s spending addiction and rapid expansion of entitlement programs has made the cost of doing business unaffordable and decimated the will to work.
