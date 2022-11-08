Read full article on original website
Muc-Off Turns Premium Aluminum Crank Preload Ring
To maximize the life of your bottom bracket bearings, and minimize side-to-side rattle over time, you need a crank preload ring that's easy to adjust. And if you need a ring you can easily adjust...
Portland Design Works go Timber To Town with New Adventure Cycling Accessory Lineup
A new stainless bottle cage, a fancy CO2 inflator, and a premium gravel pump round out Portland Design Works' new Timber To Town cycling accessory line. Developed to take PDW's affordable tools & riding accessories to the next level, Timber To Town relies on top-tier materials to deliver premium quality & reliability for everything from city commutes to backcountry adventure gravel rides…
Scicon Aerowatt and Aerowatt Foza Sunglasses Go To Space(Vent)
Scicon's two new cycling glasses seek to give riders better air circulation, more coverage, and glare protection at the brow. To do it, Scicon Sports designed and built in "SpaceVent" ventilation, which it claims cuts...
Sarto Raso Brings Full Custom to Italian Carbon Aero Road Bike
Italian-made custom carbon specialists Sarto Bikes get aerodynamic with all-new Raso modern aero road bike. Created to bring aerodynamic speed to any road, for any size rider, the new Sarto Raso is said to be as fast as any race bike with all the comfort of an endurance road bike.
Dan Atherton teases the AM.170.M Enduro Bike
Dan Atherton has revealed that he is working on the development of a new Atherton Bike; the AM.170.M, a 170mm travel mullet enduro bike. The brand are in full tease-mode, showing us a rendering of the frame and a picture of its titanium headtube lug only. That said, it shouldn't be too long before we see it out in the wild, given that it is now in Phase 3 of development, the final phase, wherein the last minor tweaks are tested before it goes to production. Here are some words from the man himself.
The Hope HB916 is Pure Enduro Flattery | Review
Earlier this year, Hope Technology announced the all-new Hope HB916 Enduro Bike. It is unashamedly a thorough-bred race machine, as demonstrated by Joe Barnes on the World Enduro circuit. A "semi" high-pivot four-bar suspension platform delivers 160mm of rear wheel travel, with a majority rearward axle path on a slacked-out carbon frame with generous reach and wheelbase numbers. And it gets a butty-box, where one can safely stow one's butties (sandwiches, not tiny friends) during one's weekend of shredding.
