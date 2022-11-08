Read full article on original website
STG Reports Stable Sales in Challenging Environment
Scandinavian Tobacco Group’s (STG) organic net sales declined by 1 percent in the third quarter of 2022, in-line with the company’s performance expectations for the full year. Consumption in the company’s product categories has remained resilient in recent months, according to STG. When combined with strong price management,...
Juul Secures Funding to Stay in Business
Juul Labs has secured a cash infusion that will keep the e-cigarette maker stay in business while it appeals the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s marketing denial order related to its vapor products, reports The Wall Street Journal. Juul Labs reportedly has stopped bankruptcy preparations. As part of a...
Businessman Buys Share in Imperial’s Russia Subsidiary
Russian businessman Sergei Katsiev has acquired a 15 percent stake in International Tobacco Group, the former Russian subsidiary of Imperial Brands, reports Interfax, citing data from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE) showed. In March, Imperial Brands announced that it was suspending operations in Russia, including production at...
Health Minister Open to Generational Tobacco Ban
Hong Kong Health Minister Lo Chung-mau confirmed that banning tobacco sales for future generations will be on the table as a tool to further reduce youth smoking, according to the South China Morning Post. Earlier news reports suggested authorities were considering a lifetime ban on anyone born in or after...
South Africa: Illicit Trade Persists After End of Sales Ban
The illicit cigarette trade continues to thrive in South Africa despite recent enforcement actions, according to a new Ipsos study. According to Ipsos’ latest study, shops nationwide are still flooded with illegal tobacco products more than two years after the unconstitutional tobacco sales ban was imposed by the government as part of their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Study: Evidence on Heating Products is Substandard
The quality of evidence available about heated tobacco products (HTPs) is substandard and policymakers should be wary of claims made about their role in harm reduction, say the authors of a new study published in Tobacco Control. HTPs have gained popularity in recent years, with proponents insisting they are less...
