West Caln Township, PA

New pollinator license plate to support local habitat program

WEST CHESTER — Pennsylvania drivers and motorists who want to show their support for protecting pollinators will soon be able to – on their license plates. Recently, the legislature unanimously passed and the governor signed into law Act 112 of 2022, creating the Pollinator Conservation Registration Plate and the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund.
