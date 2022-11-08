ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenel, SC

Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LXSQ_0j3DzkvK00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child.

According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and kept asking the child for hugs.

At one point during one of the hugs, Matthews is accused of sliding his hands down and touching the victim’s buttocks multiple times, then groping along the victim’s shoulder waist, and breasts.

MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence

“The child victim noticed that he was doing this on purpose,” CCSO stated. “The defendant then grabbed the child victim’s arm and she couldn’t get away from him.”

Matthews was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is currently at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Identification project aims to locate more stolen trailers

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry law enforcement agencies are working to help people who own trailers protect their property from thieves. Several agencies hosted the Trailer Identification Project Saturday at the Exchange Park in Ladson. At the event, residents could get a free number stamped onto their trailers. By having...
LADSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police searching for suspect in Boulder Bluff break-ins

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Goose Creek are looking for one of two suspects involved in a string of break-ins that happened over the summer in the Boulder Bluff community. The Goose Creek Police Department said several homes and vehicles were broken into back in July. Brittany Sibbio, who moved to the area […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO warning against impersonation scam

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scammers posing as members of CCSO and the Al Cannon Detention Center. CCSO said in a release that phone scammers are identifying themselves as deputies with the sheriff’s office to swindle people to send money to have their loved ones released […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Teen charged in Adams Run drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a drive-by shooting on Sunday. Kalif Mungin, 18, of Hollywood, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Wednesday afternoon. He is being held on nine counts of assault/battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies warn of impersonation scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible phone scam involving callers impersonating deputies. The sheriff’s office says callers have been identifying themselves as members of the sheriff’s office or from the Al Cannon Detention Center and asking victims for money to bond out relatives.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for information on 2012 murder

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a decade-old murder. Deputies say 49-year-old Nathaniel Gordon was playing cards on Nov. 9, 2012, at a home on Old Jacksonboro Road in Adams Run when someone knocked on the door. Deputies say one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Oct. 26 shooting in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died almost two weeks after he was shot in North Charleston. Keyjuan Ford, 19, from Summerville, died Tuesday as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MPPD officer arrested for domestic violence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – An officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is on administrative leave after being arrested Sunday for domestic violence. According to MPPD, Officer Andrew Scott (37) was arrested by the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) on one charge of domestic violence, second degree. He was released the next day on a $10,000 bond.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

'Major' crash closes section of Highway 17A, deputies say

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (5 p.m.) -- Deputies say the road has been reopened. Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputies say a "major" crash has closed a portion of Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road. The road was closed down around 5:30 p.m. so emergency crews could respond and investigate.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Portion of Old Trolley Rd. reopens after crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash with an injury that impacted traffic Saturday afternoon has been cleared. The crash happened in the area of 1645 Old Trolley Rd.; police tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. All lanes in the area were closed and then reopened...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy