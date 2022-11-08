Ravenel man, 48, charged for allegedly groping child

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 48-year-old man from the Ravenel area was arrested Monday by Charleston County deputies for allegedly groping a child.

According to an affidavit provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), Phillip Matthews, 48, went to a Ravenel residence on October 23, reportedly intoxicated, gave money to the victim, and kept asking the child for hugs.

At one point during one of the hugs, Matthews is accused of sliding his hands down and touching the victim’s buttocks multiple times, then groping along the victim’s shoulder waist, and breasts.

“The child victim noticed that he was doing this on purpose,” CCSO stated. “The defendant then grabbed the child victim’s arm and she couldn’t get away from him.”

Matthews was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is currently at Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

