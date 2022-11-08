ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20

After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
NJ.com

WATCH: West Morris celebrates winning 1st outright Group 2 girls soccer championship

West Morris made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever outright NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title with a 1-0 victory over Wall at Kean University. Senior Alexa Murawski hit the game-winner at the end of the first half and gave West Morris all the offense it needed to win the title. West Morris won a co-championship back in 1994, but this marks its first outright title victory. Junior Hayden Scotti made six saves in the shutout win.
NJ.com

Gill St. Bernard’s wins Non-Public B title in penalty kick shootout over St. Rose

Gill St. Bernard’s was prepared for a challenge when it faced off against St. Rose in the NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public B final on Saturday afternoon. The Knights knew how defensive-minded the Purple Roses were, as evidenced by the fact that they had allowed only 13 goals all season. But Gill St. Bernard’s defense went toe-to-toe with St. Rose and came out on top after a 3-2 penalty kick win at Franklin High School.
NJ.com

MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 2 girls soccer title game

GIRLS SOCCER: West Morris vs Wall (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
NJ.com

Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals

Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris girls soccer makes history, wins 1st outright state title (PHOTOS)

Senior Kelsey Commerford struggled at first to lift herself up off the turf after a collision with a charging forward on Saturday night, but there really was no other choice in her mind. That pain was temporary, the defender reminded herself, and if she could just get back up and finish out the last few minutes of the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game, West Morris’ win would live on forever.
NJ.com

Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game

At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy