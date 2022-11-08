Read full article on original website
Boys soccer photos: Mendham vs. Robbinsville in Group 3 final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are...
NJSIAA football Group semifinals schedule for Public and Non-Public tournaments, Nov. 18-20
After three weeks of play, we’ve reached the Group Tournament stage of the 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic football tournament. The semifinal round games of the public tournament will be played will be played Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at Franklin High School and Cherokee High School. The North Jersey sectional champions will play their semifinals at Franklin, while the Central and South Jersey sectional champs will play at Cherokee.
WATCH: West Morris celebrates winning 1st outright Group 2 girls soccer championship
West Morris made history on Saturday, winning its first-ever outright NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title with a 1-0 victory over Wall at Kean University. Senior Alexa Murawski hit the game-winner at the end of the first half and gave West Morris all the offense it needed to win the title. West Morris won a co-championship back in 1994, but this marks its first outright title victory. Junior Hayden Scotti made six saves in the shutout win.
Gill St. Bernard’s wins Non-Public B title in penalty kick shootout over St. Rose
Gill St. Bernard’s was prepared for a challenge when it faced off against St. Rose in the NJSIAA/Wawa boys soccer Non-Public B final on Saturday afternoon. The Knights knew how defensive-minded the Purple Roses were, as evidenced by the fact that they had allowed only 13 goals all season. But Gill St. Bernard’s defense went toe-to-toe with St. Rose and came out on top after a 3-2 penalty kick win at Franklin High School.
Girls Volleyball: Previews and schedule of all 6 group championships
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
MVP, standout performances from 2022 Group 2 girls soccer title game
GIRLS SOCCER: West Morris vs Wall (NJSIAA Group 2 Final) on November 12, 2022 — Check out the players who stepped up and defined the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game this fall. MOST VALUABLE PLAYER. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
Football: No. 11 Old Tappan returns to form and beats Hillside to take North 1, Group 3 championship
While Old Tappan’s last couple of seasons haven’t quite been up to the usual standards the program established for it, it seems safe to say that after Saturday afternoon, the team has returned to form. The top-seeded Golden Knights hosted second-seeded Hillside on Saturday in the championship game...
Man of the Match and other stars from Robbinsville Group 3 state title win
Robbinsville boys soccer took home their first Group 3 state title in a 4-2 penalty kick victory over Mendham on Saturday at Franklin High School. The game was tied 1-1 after regulation. Junior midfielder Alex Ivanov scored the game-winning penalty kick while senior goalie Ronit Rijhwani made the game-winning save.
Football: No. 1 Don Bosco Prep shuts out St. Augustine in Non-Public A quarterfinals
Don Bosco Prep hasn’t won a state title since 2015. It hopes 2022 is the year it returns to glory. And on Saturday afternoon, the top-seeded Ironmen, ranked No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, are one step closer after shutting out eighth-seeded St. Augustine, 37-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics. Non-Public A playoffs at Charlies I. Granatell Stadium in Ramsey.
West Morris girls soccer makes history, wins 1st outright state title (PHOTOS)
Senior Kelsey Commerford struggled at first to lift herself up off the turf after a collision with a charging forward on Saturday night, but there really was no other choice in her mind. That pain was temporary, the defender reminded herself, and if she could just get back up and finish out the last few minutes of the NJSIAA/Wawa Group 2 title game, West Morris’ win would live on forever.
Football: Complete sectional final previews with breakdowns of every game
At one point in time not too long ago, sectional public school championships were the culmination of a long season of New Jersey high school football. But now there will be two more games – state semifinals and finals in all five groups after this weekend. So this week’s sectional championships are a step along the way – but a very important step.
Girls soccer photos: West Morris vs. Wall in Group 2 Final, Nov. 12, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
Individual Gymnastics Championships: SJV’s Sitty wins all-around, co-champion on bars
Sometimes, a senior saves the best performance for last. Kylie Sitty of St. John Vianney has been one of the top gymnasts in the state over the last two years. During the postseason, she finished third all-around during the Central Jersey Sectional meet and fourth at the Shore Conference Championships.
Trafford runs wild as Delbarton routs No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A quarterfinals
If there’s a better running back in the state than Ryan Trafford, Brian Bowers would love to meet him. Coming into Saturday’s playoff matchup against No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, the Delbarton junior was in the top-10 of rushing yards in the state and was averaging just over 120 yards per game on the ground.
Field Hockey: No. 2 West Essex’s dominance continues with 4th straight Group 2 title
The champs would just not be denied. After a slow start, West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, found its legs and its seniors were helping lead the way as they’ve done all season long. Two of those seniors, Cielle McInerney and Gianna Macrino, combined for three...
Freshman QB shines as No. 19 Mainland beats No. 18 Middletown South for CJ4 title
Experience can often be the difference maker when two talented football teams square off in a postseason battle. Occasionally, though, it takes a little bit of youth to provide the spark to edge out a win. Earlier this season, Mainland’s coaching staff made the decision to give the reigns to...
Westwood stops 2-point try in final seconds, edges Rutherford in wild N1G2 football final
Something had to give in a battle between one of the best offenses in the state playing against one of the best defenses in the state with a North 1, Group 2 sectional title on the line. It ended up being that the Westwood defense literally could not give another...
Last-second TD caps Seton Hall rally, stuns No. 4 St. Joseph (Mont.) in NPA quarters
Falling behind 16 points on the road to a team like St. Joseph of Montvale, in the second half no less, is just about always a fatal proposition for the opponent. Not on this day. Not for Seton Hall Prep. An incredible comeback, capped off by Julius Vicari’s two-yard touchdown...
WATCH: No. 2 Christian Brothers celebrates winning Non-Public A boys soccer championship
No. 2 Christian Brothers defeated top-ranked Seton Hall Prep 1-0 in the Non-Public A final on Saturday morning at Franklin High School. The Colts’ Will Thygeson scored in the 77th minute to snap a 0-0 deadlock. Check out the video below to see the final seconds and celebration of the title victory.
