News 12
Turn to Tara: Gov. Hochul vows to crack down on public safety and code violators
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that she plans to crack down on public safety and code violators during her next four years in office. The discussion with News 12's Tara Rosenblum comes on the heels of the ongoing "Playing with Fire" investigation, which revealed a pattern of bad landlords, overworked inspectors and poor code enforcement across Rockland County and New York state.
News 12
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
News 12
Mayor Adams announces shutdown of Randall's Island migrant relief center
The mayor's office also says that a new relief center for asylum-seeking adult men will open at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.
Students storm Kingsborough Community College gates following allegations of racial slurs, fight
Many of the students present are part of a club at the school that focuses on ruling out acts of hate. They say that one of their former members was saying racial slurs in the cafeteria last week, and that things quickly went south when another student tried to get involved.
News 12
School officials: Extended crane of truck hits overpass at Hofstra University
The overpass at Hofstra University was hit by an extended crane of a truck on Thursday, according to school officials. The damage has since been cleaned up on Hempstead Turnpike. The driver of the truck was hospitalized for injuries, but News 12 is told no one else was hurt. The...
Connecticut man charged in Dutchess County rape
Axel Flores, 21, of Waterbury, is accused of having sex with a minor in the town of Fishkill on Sunday.
Woman claims she’s misgendered at work by Dollar General
The 41-year-old woman from the hamlet of Wallkill is transitioning and says she’s done everything she can to make sure co-workers and management at the Dollar General store in Marlboro know her correct name and gender since she started last year.
News 12
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree spends night in Suffern
The NYC Thruway Authority posted photos on Twitter saying the tree spent most of the day on the Thruway yesterday on its way from Queensbury to NYC.
News 12
Army veteran works tirelessly to help other war heroes in Rockland County
A very special veteran has worked tirelessly for the last 45 years to improve the lives of others in Rockland County. Sgt. Jeremy Honey enlisted in the U.S. Army during the draft in 1968 at the age of 21. He was deployed to Vietnam. "I went from Entre Island in...
News 12
Police: 4 men wanted for entering Shirley school, drawing graffiti in in classroom
The incident happened on Sept. 26 at approximately 9:45 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremony honors Pearl River resident who died in Iraq
Attendees paid tribute to U.S. Army Capt. Phillip Esposito who died in Iraq in 2005.
News 12
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
News 12
Power restored to Hicksville LIRR station following hours-long outage
Power was back up and running at the Hicksville Long Island Rail Road station Saturday night after a power outage knocked the lights out for much of the day. As of Saturday night, PSG LI and the LIRR said the station was back up and running on full power. The...
White Plains laundromat owner says construction is negatively impacting his business
Laundromat owner Jeff Pinerio fears he will have to shut down his business completely as a result.
News 12
'Stand with your kid' - Sachem Central School District warns parents about man in cowboy hat approaching students at Holtsville bus stop
The district sent a letter notifying parents that a "strange man" was watching children from across the street and then walked over to talk to the children.
News 12
At least 2 dead, 5 seriously injured in Highland Mills crash
State police say two drivers in a head-on collision Thursday in Orange County have died.
News 12
‘He was talking to bad people.’ Sayreville HS senior faces charges for threats made against synagogues
An 18-year-old Sayreville High School student is facing federal charges over threats against New Jersey synagogues in online posts. A criminal complaint released on Thursday states that Omar Alkattoul told FBI agents that he also considered an attack on a synagogue in New York. The FBI issued a statewide alert...
News 12
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
News 12
Disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran homeless on Veterans Day following eviction
A disabled Bridgeport Air Force veteran is officially homeless on Veterans Day after being evicted.
News 12
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for shooting in Brooklyn, injuring bystander
Police say the three suspects were walking on East 92nd Street when they began firing at an unknown individual multiple times before running down on Avenue L.
