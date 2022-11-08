ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Alaska Senate Election Results 2022

In Alaska's Senate race, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski has faced a serious challenge from fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Because no candidate on the ballot will reach 50%, the contest now proceeds to a ranked choice runoff as per the state's rules. While the seat will be won by a Republican, the ranked choice voting process will determine the winner.
Election 2022 Results: These Senate Races Could Take Days to Decide Winner

Americans go to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide which party controls the Senate and the House of Representatives for the next two years. Many votes have already been cast, and the task of counting mail-in and absentee ballots is likely to delay final results in several states, including those where absentee ballots could prove to be important in close races.
Wolf signs law to suspend vehicle registrations of Pennsylvania Turnpike toll scofflaws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A measure to help the Pennsylvania Turnpike recover more unpaid tolls was signed into law Thursday, legislation that could trigger the suspension of thousands of vehicle registrations early next year. Gov. Tom Wolf gave final approval to legislation aimed at getting owners or operators of some 25,000 vehicles to pay their overdue bills for turnpike travel. After the law takes effect in two months, the process will start with the Turnpike Commission notifying registrants they are seeking to have their registrations suspended. At least a month later, the toll agency can ask the Transportation Department to...
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Senate Midterm Elections 2022

Democrats are defending their 50-50 majority — Vice President Kamala Harris currently serves as the tie-breaking vote— as Republicans look to flip the chamber. A Democratic victory in Pennsylvania means close contests in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona will decide which party takes control. Check back for the latest news as votes continue to be counted.
South Carolina Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
