WWE's Original Idea to Get Roman Reigns to Lose One of His World Championships
Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and, by every indication, will enter WrestleMania 39 next April with both titles as his reign as world champion nears 1,000 consecutive days. The closest Reigns came to dropping his title appeared to be at Clash at the Castle in September when Drew McIntyre, backed by a raucous Cardiff crowd, came inches away from putting down "The Tribal Chief." But the debut of Solo Sikoa thwarted that.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update
Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.
New Impact Wrestling Video Could be Star's Exit Ahead of Rumored WWE Return
There have been a flurry of WWE returns over the past few months, with the latest occurring on this week's Monday Night Raw when Mia Yim made her return to help out The OC against Judgement Day. Another rumored return also involves an Impact Wrestling star in Chelsea Green, and her latest video for Impact could end up being her exit before that return to WWE. The video shows Green and her VXT Tag Team Partner Deonna Purrazzo talking outside after Green's loss to Mickie James, and when Purrazzo asks where she's going, Green simply says she's going "home".
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Formerly Released WWE Superstar Makes Return on SmackDown
There was supposed to be a match on tonight's WWE SmackDown between Legado del Fantasma's Zelina Vega and Hit Row's B-Fab, but that didn't end up happening. Instead, as the match was about to start the lights went dim and the mysterious woman who has been teased in several videos with the Viking Raiders entered the arena, and then Ivar and Erik attacked both other teams in the ring from the other side. Later in the segment, the woman was finally revealed to be the returning Sarah Logan, who aside from an appearance in last year's Royal Rumble hasn't been with WWE since 2020.
James Gunn Is Asking DC Fans Which Characters They Want to See Have Their Live-Action Debuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
WWE's Tribute to the Troops Special Spoilers Revealed
After last night's episode of WWE SmackDown came to a close, WWE filmed its newest Tribute to the Troops special, which is also the 20th anniversary of the event. The special is set to air sometime next month according to the commentary team, but no specific release date was revealed. PWInsider shared the results from the upcoming special, which seems to include three matches and features stars like Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, and Imperium, and Braun Strowman, and you can find the full rundown of the matches and results below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
WWE Fans Are Hyped Over Bray Wyatt and LA Knight Confrontation on SmackDown
Bray Wyatt has been calling WWE SmackDown home since he made his grand return to the company at Extreme Rules, and more often than not he has come to the ring to deliver one of his patented mystery-filled promos. That wasn't the case tonight, however, and instead of heading to the ring Wyatt popped up backstage and ended up in a confrontation with another fan-favorite star in LA Knight. The confrontation led to one of the most entertaining segments of the night and got fans hyped for a feud no one saw coming but is easily one of the most intriguing moving forward, especially after Knight took some big shots at Wyatt's puppets and Firefly Fun House, and you can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the slide.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shares First-Look at Episode 7
My Hero Academia is on a tear right now, and we have season six to thank for the ride. After leaving fans underwhelmed last season, Studio Bones made a fiery comeback this fall with Izuku's next mission. Now, all eyes are on My Hero Academia as it prepares for war, and we've been given a new look at episode seven to prepare.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helps Pave the Way for X-Men in the MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters and while the eagerly anticipated film closes out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also opens the door wide open to some incredible new stories in this ever-expanding world of heroes and villains. That includes a pathway to the introduction of what is arguably one of most-wanted groups within all of Marvel: the X-Men. While we know that the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU — Ms. Marvel gave us our first "mutant" moment with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) being made a mutant rather than an Inhuman and it was recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's story that best sets up story potential that could ultimately usher in the iconic superhero team.
