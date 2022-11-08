ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

CBS Baltimore

Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail Daniel Tadesse, a missing 17-year-old from Potomac. Tadesse was last seen on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 8:30 a.m., in the 13000 block of Hayworth Lane in Potomac.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say

Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
DUMFRIES, VA
WUSA9

'It was so loud' | Man shot dead in Dumfries Saturday as neighbors hear shots fired

DUMFRIES, Va. — Police found the body of a man in the driver's seat of a car in Dumfries, Virginia early Saturday morning. The violent scene was found just after 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road. Police said that multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area. Once they were on the scene, police found the car shot and the man inside.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

Death investigation after man found dead in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in northeast D.C. Police responded to 49th Street and Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man. The death remains under investigation at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Body recovered from Rockville pond, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Authorities in Rockville, Maryland recovered a body from a pond at Redgate Park Tuesday morning. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted the police department in the recovery, according to spokesperson Pete Piringer. Piringer says the incident happened on14500 Avery Road, near Southlawn...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

At Least Five Collisions Occurred on Montgomery County Highways Friday Morning; MCFRS Warns to be Cautious Driving in the Rain

There were five reported collisions on highways in Montgomery County prior to 10am Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) public information officer Pete Piringer. The collisions occurred on the inner loop of I-495 near University Boulevard, at the southbound I-270 Spur near Democracy Boulevard, on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Man dies from injuries after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening, sparking a homicide investigation for the Metropolitan Police Department. Police responded to Quarles Street Northeast, off of Kenilworth Avenue Northeast and nearby the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in the area.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

24-year-old man fatally shot in Southeast DC, homicide investigation underway

WASHINGTON — A Southeast D.C. shooting has left a 24-year-old man dead Thursday afternoon, according to police, sparking a homicide investigation. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Stanton Road Southeast, nearby Pomeroy Road Southeast, around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor's Dog in Fairfax County: Police

A man shot and killed his neighbor's dog during an argument at a condominium complex in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, police say. The two neighbors were at an outside stairwell with their respective dogs at the complex in the 13300 block of Connor Drive, Fairfax County police said. At one point, the suspect took out a gun and shot the other man's dog, police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

At least one dead in Silver Spring shooting

An early Wednesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Silver Spring led to at least one fatality and multiple people wounded, according to Montgomery County police. County police said they are currently investigating the shooting, which occurred near the Northwest Park Apartments. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews...
SILVER SPRING, MD
