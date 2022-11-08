Read full article on original website
Bohannan Urges Iowa Democrats To Avoid ‘Defeatist Attitude’
Statewide Iowa — For the first time in 66 years, every member of Iowa’s federal delegation in D.C. will be a Republican when Congress convenes in January. Christina Bohannan is the Democrat in Iowa’s first congressional district who lost to Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. In 2020, Bohannan,...
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
State Auditor Sand Ahead Of Halbur By 2614 Votes; Halbur To Seek Recount
Des Moines, Iowa — The final batch of votes from two counties are in and Rob Sand appears to have narrowly won re-election as state auditor. About two-thousand votes from Warren County and around 800 votes from Des Moines County were added to the statewide tally on Thursday afternoon. Those unofficial results show Sand ahead of Republican challenger Todd Halbur by 26-hundred-14 votes. Halbur will ask for a recount.
The Hunter’s Blind November 12th, 2022
This week on The Hunter’s Blind, Mark & Mark brought in Captain Greg Harson with the Iowa DNR to discuss many of the rules, laws, and regulations for the hunting seasons in Iowa. If you couldn’t listen to this episode of The Hunter’s Blind from Saturday, November 12th, it...
Iowa Health and Human Services Launches Major Overhaul Of Policies, Technology
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa Health and Human Services officials are starting the process of significantly updating the state’s child welfare system. The state had contracted with the Change and Innovation Agency to extensively review and update the state’s policy and procedures along with working to completely replace the IT system. Janee Harvey, an administrator with Iowa HHS, says the current IT system is so outdated, it’s causing workforce retention issues.
Golden Harvest Agronomist talks NW Iowa corn
IARN — The last few years have been a challenge in the western parts of Iowa. Flooding and drought highlighted some of the blows Mother Nature has landed as of late. The droughts have been hanging around for a few years now, and many people in the area hardly remember what excess water even looks like anymore. But, in that drought, farmers continue to do what farmers do best; grow a crop. Even in the face of what should be an utter failure, we are seeing the yields stay decent. It is a testament to what farmers have learned and a testament to the science that is helping us produce under challenging circumstances.
Iowa weather shifting from unusually warm to unusually cold
IARN — The whole state of Iowa is still dealing with drought, but we’ve started to finally get some relief. Some nice, gentle rains helped to refill the soil profiles, but we still need more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan said that many areas of the state saw a category of improvement.
Benson Hill specialty soybeans can bring a premium return for growers
IARN — Harvest 2022 is winding down and that means it is already time for growers to begin thinking about next year. Benson Hill is currently offering contracting opportunities for its specialty soybeans. There are a multitude of uses for Benson Hill soybeans grown in Iowa. Aaron Robinson, vice president of product management at Benson Hill, says their soybeans are versatile.
