IARN — The last few years have been a challenge in the western parts of Iowa. Flooding and drought highlighted some of the blows Mother Nature has landed as of late. The droughts have been hanging around for a few years now, and many people in the area hardly remember what excess water even looks like anymore. But, in that drought, farmers continue to do what farmers do best; grow a crop. Even in the face of what should be an utter failure, we are seeing the yields stay decent. It is a testament to what farmers have learned and a testament to the science that is helping us produce under challenging circumstances.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO