MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
Bruins score twice late in third, hand Blues seventh straight loss
BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period, and the Boston Bruins handed the St. Louis Blues their seventh straight loss with a 3-1 win at TD Garden on Monday. Bergeron scored in the slot off a pass from Brad Marchand from...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Colorado Avalanche 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Details ahead of the Avalanche's Hockey Fights Cancer Night which will take place this Saturday. This Saturday night as the Colorado Avalanche host the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena (7 p.m. MT) the organization - in accordance with the league's month long initiative - will be hosting Hockey Fights Cancer Night.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets
Looking to win their third straight game, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-3-2) are in Ohio on Thursday to take on Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (3-9-0). Game time at Nationwide Arena is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with...
SAY WHAT: 'TIMES ARE TOUGH RIGHT NOW'
What was talked about following a 3-2 loss in New Jersey. "He couldn't get his foot in his skate this morning, so he was deemed not available." "We had a lot of chances. Right through our lineup, I think those two kids (Adam Ruzicka and Dennis Gilbert) gave us a good bump and we had a lot of good chances. (But) they scored the goal to win it.
Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and activated defenseman Alex Alexeyev from the injured non-roster list, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 24, made his Capitals season debut on Monday...
Carnegie entering Hockey Hall of Fame after being denied NHL dream
Center will become fifth Black inductee, was innovator, philanthropist. Herb Carnegie was a fixture at a monthly NHL old-timers luncheon in Toronto even though ne never played a minute in the League. "We all had a chance to join in and Herbie had the same chance as the rest of...
3 Game Essentials | Predators (5-6-1) at Kraken (7-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Before traveling across three time zones to sweep a three-game road trip last week, veteran forward and alternate captain Jordan Eberle was talking to the media about the Kraken's 1-3-1 record going into Saturday's impressive and fun-night-for-the-crowd win over Pittsburgh. "For us, it's about trying win tonight [against the Penguins]...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
BLOG: Players, Dads Eager for Return of Dads' Trip
Players welcome their dads and mentors to join them on their upcoming roadtrip to Los Angeles and Anaheim. After two seasons limiting certain events due to league protocols, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome the players' fathers and mentors back to host their annual dads' trip. For some players like Alec Regula,...
Game Day: Preds at Kraken Preview
Nashville Looks to Keep Momentum After Back-to-Back Wins Over Calgary and Vancouver. The Nashville Predators will look to win three consecutive games for the first time this season as they visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The puck drops at Climate Pledge Arena at 9 p.m. CT, and the game...
Yardbarker
Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
McAvoy to make season debut for Bruins against Flames
BOSTON -- Charlie McAvoy will make his season debut when the Boston Bruins host the Calgary Flames on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The defenseman had left shoulder arthroscopic stabilization surgery June 3 with an expected recovery time of six months, putting him more than three weeks ahead of schedule.
Pens Drop Caps, 4-1
Three Pittsburgh goals in the second period were enough to break the Pens' seven-game losing streak (0-6-1) on Wednesday night in Washington. The Pens became the fifth team to hang a crooked number on the board against the Caps in the second period this season, putting up three goals in just over seven minutes on their way to a 4-1 victory.
Final Buzzer: Bringing the Noise - and Goals
Kraken race to a four-goal cushion in first period back home Tuesday. It proves enough and Seattle skate past Nashville, 5-1, for franchise record fifth-straight win. The roar inside Climate Pledge Arena started with the Kraken taking the ice at game time. Goalie Martin Jones prompted the loudest cheers when the Seattle starting lineup was announced. There was way more hockey acoustics where that came from as the Kraken returned from a three-game, six-standings point sweep during last week's road trip.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have 3 Good Options to Fill In for Evander Kane
The Edmonton Oilers found themselves dealing with a scary moment on Tuesday when Evander Kane suffered a freak incident with a deep cut on his wrist. He was stabilized and taken to the hospital. Word is he will be OK, but Kane will likely have surgery on his wrist and it’s not clear how long he’ll be out of action. He sent a message out to fans saying, “On the mend, thank you.”
