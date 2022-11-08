Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
77th annual Military Ball to be held in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday. It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future
Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials celebrate groundbreaking for addition to Goodman building in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Elected officials and others celebrated a groundbreaking Friday in Bethlehem. Construction is set to begin on an addition to the Goodman building. There will be commercial space and twelve apartments in the building on East Third Street. Renovations to the existing building are also set to get...
WFMZ-TV Online
Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction
SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley
EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Water main break in Allentown now fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WFMZ-TV Online
DeAngelo Family donates $150,000 toward City View Park playground project
Paul and Lisa DeAngelo stood Thursday with their sons near a parcel at the northeast corner of City View Park where construction is underway on the latest addition to Hazleton’s parks and recreation system. The $150,000 donation that the DeAngelos brought with them will ensure the project comes to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Mahanoy City Elks makes donations at Veterans Day program
MAHANOY CITY — The Mahanoy City chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 695 held its annual Veterans Day program Friday in honor of those who have served or are currently serving their country. The Elks, who pride themselves on their strong commitment to community, presented...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
18-year-old from Reading killed in shooting at student apartment complex next to Kutztown University
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. -- An 18-year-old Reading man was killed in a shooting at a student apartment complex next to Kutztown University, according to state police. The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the Advantage Point off-campus student housing development. The man shot, Diego Velazquez of Reading, was not...
WFMZ-TV Online
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton's public works director accused of following 2 kids, threatening 1 of them
EASTON, Pa. - One of Easton's top officials has been charged with terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident involving two kids in the city. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins was arraigned in district court late Thursday afternoon. 69 News reached out to the city for an interview but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing vs. Hamburg District semifinal preview
Wyomissing, Hamburg set to square-off with a spot in the District title on the line. The District III-3A semifinal features a matchup that was always played during the regular season. Now, with the Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon League merger, Wyomissing and Hamburg playing for higher stakes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christopher J. Kolbush
Christopher James Kolbush, 48, of McAdoo, died suddenly on Wednesday at his home. Born In Hazleton on March 29, 1974, he was the son of Maureen Kolbush, with whom he resided. He was a member of The Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Chris was a graduate of West Hazleton High...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
