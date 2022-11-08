ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

77th annual Military Ball to be held in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Commander of the Honorary First Defenders and the 213th Regional Support Group are holding their 77th annual Military Ball Saturday. It will be at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. Guests will be allowed in at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. The program and dinner will follow at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Bethlehem restaurants joining forces to support local veterans

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of Bethlehem restaurants are holding fundraisers for local veterans in November. First, Apollo Grill, at 85 W. Broad St., will hold its third annual Dine to Donate benefiting Victory House of Lehigh Valley, 5-10 p.m. Nov. 17. Apollo hopes to replicate its success - it's...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: A church with a past and a future

Frequent reply to Dr. Samuel Johnson and his companion James Boswell when they inquired where the population was while on a tour of the Scottish Highlands in the 1750s. It is Pentecost Sunday, 2022 and at the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown at the corner of Tilghman Street and North Cedar Crest Boulevard the members are worshiping in three languages- English, Arabic and Chin Burmese- on this special day to celebrate the tradition recognized by Christians as the moment when the spirit of God through Jesus Christ ignited his followers.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting Penny Auction

SOUDERTON, pa. -- The Souderton Volunteer Fire Company's Auxiliary is hosting its annual Penny Auction Saturday. It will take place at the firehouse on Second Street. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the auction will start at 6:00 p.m. There will be food available for purchase and door prizes. All...
SOUDERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Trailer leasing company breaks ground on new location in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania-based trailer leasing company is expanding to the Lehigh Valley. PennStro Leasing broke ground Thursday at its new location in Easton. Construction will now begin on what company officials are calling "PennStro Three." It's going up in the 200 block of Hilton Street West. This will...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Ground broken on Little Lehigh housing redevelopment project

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project to redevelop old public housing units is officially underway. State and local officials attended the ground-breaking Thursday morning at the Little Lehigh community, off of Lehigh Avenue in Allentown. The plan is to demolish the nine existing buildings and build five new buildings, with a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Water main break in Allentown now fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A water main break caused a mess on a road in Allentown, cutting off service to about 20 customers. It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night in the first block of North Second Street. The Lehigh County Authority says an 8" main broke. Crews were able...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials cut ribbon on new Kimberton Whole Foods store in Berks

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The newest addition to the Knitting Mills complex is getting a warm welcome to the neighborhood. Wyomissing borough officials and representatives from the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance cut the ribbon on the new Kimberton Whole Foods. The store carries organic produce, fresh meat, and has a specialty...
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Mahanoy City Elks makes donations at Veterans Day program

MAHANOY CITY — The Mahanoy City chapter of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 695 held its annual Veterans Day program Friday in honor of those who have served or are currently serving their country. The Elks, who pride themselves on their strong commitment to community, presented...
MAHANOY CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Wyomissing vs. Hamburg District semifinal preview

Wyomissing, Hamburg set to square-off with a spot in the District title on the line. The District III-3A semifinal features a matchup that was always played during the regular season. Now, with the Berks/Lancaster-Lebanon League merger, Wyomissing and Hamburg playing for higher stakes.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Animal shelter in Berks looking for adopters

BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An animal shelter in Birdsboro is at critical capacity levels and needs willing adopters. The Animal Rescue League (ARL) of Berks County has 70 more cats and kittens than they should, and volunteers say hundreds more are waiting to be sheltered from five different hoarding cases. "We...
BIRDSBORO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Planning Commission OKs new apartment, townhome developments

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Planning Commission reviewed two land developments in Thursday’s planning meeting. Both development’s plans were approved to move forward. The first of the two presented developments is a three-story, 36-unit apartment building to be erected at 2854 Linden Street. The second proposed development, with no current address, consists of a four-unit, two bed, two bath townhome rental project on the corner of Frankfurt and Pulaski Streets.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christopher J. Kolbush

Christopher James Kolbush, 48, of McAdoo, died suddenly on Wednesday at his home. Born In Hazleton on March 29, 1974, he was the son of Maureen Kolbush, with whom he resided. He was a member of The Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Chris was a graduate of West Hazleton High...
MCADOO, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: No evidence tip about potential shooting at Dieruff High school was credible

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say there is no evidence that multiple tips about potential violence at Dieruff High School were credible. The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School District received an anonymous tip Thursday through the Safe2Say Something program that a potential shooting would occur at the school, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA

