Related
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Earnings Per Car Are About Eight Times More Than Toyota's
While Tesla got off to a very slow and troubled start, it has been proving for years that a company can actually profit from EVs. One of the biggest reasons legacy automakers took their time on EV development and production was due to the fact that they'd most certainly lose money, at least initially. Fast-forward to today, and Tesla may earn about eight times more per car sold than automotive powerhouse Toyota.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
insideevs.com
Tesla Cybertruck Hiring Begins
We recently reported that Tesla may begin large-scale production of the Cybertruck toward the end of 2023, though we had the impression that perhaps the massive electric pickup truck would arrive at least slightly sooner. Tesla is already tooling the factory for the Cybertruck, and now it's hiring for several new job positions specific to the electric truck.
Autoblog
Tesla may start exporting China-made EVs to U.S. and Canada, sources say
SHANGHAI — Tesla is considering exporting made-in-China electric cars to the United States, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a reversal that would reflect the automaker's deepening cost advantage at its Shanghai plant and slower demand from Chinese consumers. Tesla has been studying whether parts made...
Tesla recalls over 40K vehicles due to potential power steering issue
Tesla is recalling over 40,000 of certain 2017 to 2021 Model S and Model X vehicles. The recall is for an issue with the electronic power assist steering system.
electrek.co
Tesla is working on next-gen electric car platform for half the price
Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s engineering team had turned its focus on a next-generation electric car platform that will be half the price of the Model 3/Y platform. For years now, Tesla has been talking about making cheaper electric vehicles, but inflation and high demand for electric cars have led to prices going up instead.
insideevs.com
Germany: Plug-In Car Sales Increased 25% In October 2022
In October, new passenger car registrations in Germany increased by nearly 17% year-over-year to 208,642, bringing the year-to-date result to 2,076,527 (down 5.5%). Plug-in electric car sales also increased, slightly outpacing the general market and expanding their market share. Last month, 67,845 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in...
insideevs.com
Rivian Pushes Back R2 Platform To 2026, Has 114,000 R1 Preorders
Rivian has released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2022, disclosing a $1.72 billion net loss from operations and revenue of $536 million. The net loss widened compared to the $1.23 billion posted a year earlier, while revenue did not meet analysts' expectations of $551 million, according to Refinitiv data quoted by Reuters.
3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
The rest of the pack is clearly playing catchup to Tesla’s domestic dominance—but aren’t as far behind as you may think.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reportedly Cancels Multiple Solar Projects, Potential Downsizing
Based on recent reports from customer emails, Tesla is canceling multiple solar projects across the US. Not only is Tesla reportedly informing people that it can't move forward with their planned projects right now, but also that its intention is to cancel them entirely. Solar power and home battery storage...
insideevs.com
Report: GS Yuasa To Enter BEV Battery Market In 2023
GS Yuasa, a Japanese battery manufacturer, is expected to shift its focus from hybrids to all-electric vehicles as early as next year. GS Yuasa is an established manufacturer of automotive lead-acid batteries as well as lithium-ion batteries for various applications, including hybrids and all-electric vehicles (to a smaller degree). Through...
insideevs.com
Polestar Doubles Q3 Revenue, Narrows Losses On Strong Deliveries
The third quarter of 2022 was Polestar's best one so far financially, with the electric performance car brand posting more than double revenue and a 33-percent lower operating loss than a year ago. The Swedish automaker reported an operating loss of $196.4 million in Q3, down from $292.9 million a...
Tesla Recalls 40,000 Model S And X EVs For Potential Power Steering Failure
Tesla has voluntarily issued another recall, this time for Model S and Model X. Fortunately, this issue will be fixed with a quick over-the-air update. However, this is still a recall in the eyes of both the NHTSA and Tesla. The automaker previously recalled the Model S for steering-related issues recall the Model S for steering-related problems back in 2018.
Exclusive-Tesla has considered exporting EVs from Shanghai to US, Canada - sources
SHANGHAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Tesla has considered plans for exporting made-in-China electric vehicles to the United States and Canada, two people with knowledge of the planning told Reuters, a step that would connect its largest factory to North America, its largest market.
Engadget
Tesla is offering its proprietary charge connector as a new North American standard
When it comes to charging your EV in the US, Canada and Mexico, the only two connector types available aren't cross-compatible. Tesla has its proprietary connector, which in the company's defense was developed when Tesla was still the only EV game in town. Everybody else uses the current North American standard, the Combined Charging System (CCS). Tesla apparently hopes to upend that dynamic, announcing Friday that it is "opening our EV connector design to the world."
insideevs.com
Tesla Announces The Opening Of Its Proprietary Charging Standard
Tesla announced on November 11 the opening of its proprietary charging standard, originally introduced in 2012 with the market launch of the Tesla Model S to handle AC normal charging and DC fast charging. Since then, it was used by the company in North America and in some other global...
insideevs.com
BMW EV Sales, BYD's New Program, Tax Credit: Top EV News Nov 11, 2022
This week, we have news on BMW, BYD, and Congress: Our Top EV News for the week of Nov 11, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Have a look at this week's newsletter for more EV news, we’re running a Giveaway in the month of November. Check it out here.
insideevs.com
Musk Promises Level Playing Field On Twitter For Tesla Rivals
Elon Musk seems determined to convince Tesla-rivaling automakers to resume advertising on Twitter following his acquisition of the social media platform. Speaking in a town hall for advertisers that was broadcast on Twitter Spaces, Musk pledged not to give unfair advantages to Tesla seeing as he is the CEO of both companies. He added that he hopes his fellow auto executives will be more active on the platform. "We will try to be as fair as possible," Musk said during the discussion, as reported by Bloomberg.
