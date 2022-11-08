Read full article on original website
1923: First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Prequel Released
Yellowstone is becoming one of the biggest television franchises with the show's fifth season returning this week in addition to multiple spinoffs. The limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created world. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and the rumored limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s, the highly-anticipated spinoff 1923 is debuting next month. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Vanity Fair just shared a first look at their characters from the show.
Grey's Anatomy Reveals When Ellen Pompeo Leaves the Series
Meredith Grey is getting ready to leave Seattle, at least for a little while. ABC revealed earlier this year that longtime Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo would be stepping away from her role as a full-time performer on the series during its 19th season. She will continue to narrate and executive produce the series, but Pompeo is only appearing in a handful of episodes this season, and we now know exactly when she'll be leaving.
Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off The Thorn Princess' Skills
Spy x Family has returned this fall season with new episodes to begin capping off its first season, with the Forger Family adding a new member to its trio in Bond Forger, the adorable canine that happens to harbor a special ability where it can look into the future. As Anya continues her attempts to ingratiate herself in the prestigious academy known as Eden College, Yor the Thorn Princess is continuing her role as the maternal figure of the clan and one cosplayer has once again brought back her assassin attire.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
Conan O'Brien Revives Clueless Gamer Series
Conan O'Brien is bringing back his beloved series, Clueless Gamer, back via his YouTube channel. Conan O'Brien is one of the most legendary late-night hosts to ever grace our televisions and part of that is due to his incredible breakout segments, part of which found success thanks to the rise of YouTube. One of his most beloved segments was called Clueless Gamer and it started in the early 2010s as lets plays became a more prominent thing online. Conan O'Brien, someone who isn't very adept at games, would review new releases and usually do it incredibly poorly. Some episodes would eve have special celebrity guests, often resulting in great commentary from people like Bill Hader on games like God of War. It was hilarious and also shined a bright light on some of the best games as they were released.
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
SNL: Fan-Favorite Chappelle's Show Characters Appear in House of the Dragon Parody
Saturday Night Live welcomed back comedian Dave Chappelle to Studio 8H for a third time as host this week, and the comedian made sure to reprise several of his fan-favorite characters from his hit series Chappelle's Show in a new sketch. The sketch began with Chappelle live in-person, speaking about HBO's House of the Dragon series, calling himself a big Game of Thrones fan but saying he's distracted by the diversity in the show's cast. This lead to him introducing a "clip" to the second season of the show, one that parodied the series with his classic characters.
Netflix Surprise Adds One of 2022's Most Controversial Movies
When Netflix revealed its list of new content coming to the streaming service in November of 2022, it didn't include the 2022 feature film Where the Crawdads Sing, but the controversial movie is now streaming on the platform anyway! The sudden arrival of the movie, based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, can be attributed to the deal Netflix previously made with Sony Pictures. Thanks to this agreement, Netflix has the first streaming rights for Sony Pictures movies after they've been released in theaters and on home video, which saw movies like Uncharted and Morbius come to Netflix.
Dave Bautista Breaks Silence on Gears of War Netflix Movie Role
Dave Bautista is campaigning to be in Netflix's upcoming Gears of War film. Dave Bautista is one of the few incredibly successful professional wrestlers who jumped out of the ring and into Hollywood via some of the biggest film franchises out there. Bautista made a household name for himself in his MCU debut, Guardians of the Galaxy. He then went on to secure incredibly lucrative roles in other franchises such as James Bond and even played a small, but important role in Blade Runner 2049. However, there is one role that Bautista has been fancast in for a while and even he has aspirations for it.
James Gunn Is Asking DC Fans Which Characters They Want to See Have Their Live-Action Debuts
Warner Bros. Discovery has been having a rough few months with the studio appearing in the news a lot due to what some would call risky business decisions made by their newly appointed CEO David Zaslav. Zaslav chose to cancel a ton of projects like DC Studios' Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The CEO was also on the hunt for a Kevin Feige type leader to shepherd the next ten years for their DC Comics films arm. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently revealed as the new heads of DC Studios and they have already been reaching out to fans. Gunn posted an initial announcement on the state of their plans, but now he's asking fans which DC Comics characters they would like to see in live action. In a new post on Mastodon, the CO-CEO wanted to know which characters that have yet to be in love-action do fans want to see.
Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Calls Co-Star "Lousy Kisser"
Netflix recently released a tremendous fourth season of Stranger Things and are gearing up to film the fifth and final season. Stranger Things has become one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history, and that's mostly due to the chemistry of the cast. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) quickly formed a bond in the first season that also led into a romantic relationship between the two teenagers. The series had the two characters kiss, and it turns out that that kiss was Brown's first. The actress has previously revealed that she doesn't like kissing, and while she appeared in a new Vanity Fair video, it seems that her costar was to blame. During the video, the actress is undergoing a treatment lie detector test and she revealed that Wolfhard is just a lousy kisser. You can check out the video below!
Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character
HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.
Kevin Conroy: Filmmaker Kevin Smith Reveals Final Conversation With Late Batman Star
It was confirmed just yesterday that Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing The Caped Crusader in Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman: Arkham Trilogy, had passed away at the age of 66. Tributes to the voice actor, who actually played Bruce Wayne in live-action just once during The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, were present throughout the day and now another special one has been published online. Filmmaker and noted Batman fan Kevin Smith took to Instagram to share his tribute to Conroy, revealing the final conversation that he had with the voice actor and how much his friendship meant to him.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Star Wars: Andor Writer and Star Address What the Prisoners Were Building for the Empire
In Episode 7 of Star Wars: Andor, Cassian was apprehended and taken into a prison run by the Galactic Empire and he was put to work manufacturing parts with a mysterious purpose, igniting theories about what these pieces of equipment would be used for. Some of these theories claim that the purpose of the parts is entirely irrelevant, functioning merely as a way to showcase the lack of humanity found in the Empire, while other theories thought these parts would end up connecting to larger parts of Star Wars lore. The answer, per showrunner Tony Gilroy and star Andy Serkis, seems to fall somewhere in between. New episodes of Star Wars: Andor premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.
Major MCU Phase 4 Character Returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow! In a way, Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel is one of the few projects in Phase 4 of the MCU that doesn't have to connect to anything else around it. The sequel has a lot going on already, balancing its tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while also pushing the story forward and adding Marvel favorites like Namor and Ironheart to the MCU. All that said, the sequel does happen to include a surprise appearance by a major Marvel character that has been critical to Phase 4, none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76
Gallagher, a stand-up and prop comic known for smashing watermelons onstage as part of his act, has died, TMZ reports. The tabloid is in contact with Gallagher's longtime manager, who says that the comedian has been in poor health for quite some time, and passed away while under hospice care in Palm Springs early this morning. Organ failure is being cited as his cause of death, with a number of heart attacks having contributed to his declining health in recent years.
Black Panther 2 Has a Sneaky Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Easter Egg
We talk Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers below! As you can imagine, Marvel Studios' new Black Panther sequel has a lot of plates spinning at once. Not only does the movie pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman but it moves its characters forward in big ways and even has to introduce Namor and Talokan as major players in the MCU. The sequel also has its fair share of Easter eggs and references, including at least one subtle tease for the upcoming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference also comes at a surprising moment.
