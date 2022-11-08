Mike (Skinner) Snell 66 of Waupaca passed away on November 3rd 2022. At an early age he developed a love of smoking meats from his grandfather. He continued that tradition by attending a sausage making course. He was well known for his smoked pork loin, sausage, hams, chicken, turkey and bacons. He was a firm believer in passing on that knowledge to future generations. He built many smoke houses and was always willing to provide advice to newcomers.

WAUPACA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO