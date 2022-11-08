Read full article on original website
Walmart closes Waterworks location one day sooner than planned
PITTSBURGH — Two weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 11 was supposed to be the last Friday in business for the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall on Freeport Road, but when customers arrived Friday morning, the doors were locked. One by one, customers walked up to the door Friday morning...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Railcars filled with toys during Toys for Tots 40-mile trip through Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — Toys for Tots railcars rolled through Westmoreland County Saturday, and community members came out to fill them with toys. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, a group of operators run the railcars through a 40-mile trip every November. The railcars travel on the Southwest Pennsylvania Railroad line from East Huntingdon to Hempfield.
PSP: Over $1K in clothing stolen from Grove City retail store
Troopers were called to the store on Leesburg Grove City Road around 4:30 p.m. on October 27.
butlerradio.com
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
Women arrested for allegedly stealing perfume worth over $22,900 from Pittsburgh-area mall
Two women were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing perfume worth more than $22,900 from a mall. Stephanie Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, and De Siree Riley, of McKees Rocks, were taken into custody after allegedly taking 76 bottles of perfume from Nordstrom at Ross Park Mall. Ross Township police were called around...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh baby receives life-saving treatment after being diagnosed with RSV, pneumonia
PITTSBURGH — A baby is at Children’s Hospital getting treatment, but at one point, the mom did not know if her daughter was going to be OK. 8-week-old Amy Rogers is a baby girl who has proven to be quite the fighter after she was diagnosed with RSV and pneumonia.
WFMJ.com
Truck hauling steel burns on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
Smoke streamed across part of Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Friday as a tractor trailer burned. Drivers told dispatchers that a flatbed hauling steel could be seen burning on the eastbound Exit 15 Mercer on ramp shortly before 5:30 a.m. Smoke could be seen on streaming video from a...
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
1 person hospitalized, others injured after crash at gas station in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One person was hospitalized after a crash in Pittsburgh. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Carrick around 8:57 p.m. Police found a vehicle had collided with two parked cars at a gas station near Nobles Lane. Pittsburgh police say...
Witnesses: Man steals car from repossession lot in McKeesport, pulls employee from vehicle
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A scary scene at a repo lot Friday afternoon in McKeesport. Workers say a man showed up intent on getting his car back or die trying. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance video obtained exclusively by Channel 11. Melanie Pierce has worked at the business,...
Man shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, in critical condition
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood on Friday. According to police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1400 block of North Murtland Avenue at 11:42 a.m. Police said a man with...
upmc.com
Making Melanoma Immortal: Pitt Scientists Discover Key Genetic Step in Cancer’s Race to Live Forever
Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine have discovered the missing puzzle piece in the mystery of how melanoma tumors control their mortality. In a paper published in Science this week, Dr. Jonathan Alder and his team describe how they discovered the perfect combination of genetic alterations that tumors use to promote explosive growth and prevent their own demise, a development that could change the way oncologists understand and treat melanoma.
Community comes together to find missing grandmother in Aspinwall
ASPINWALL, Pa. — “It’s unreal. It’s terrifying to think of her out there right now,” said Amy Ruane. She’s one of dozens of neighbors in Aspinwall who jumped into action to find Kathy Gass. “People have been driving around looking in the places that...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7. Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh,...
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
Man allegedly tormented Pennsylvania road workers before being arrested
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two PennDOT employees accused a man of terrorizing them near the Fort Pitt Tunnel. The signs are unmistakable, no trespassing and no pedestrians in or around the Fort Pitt Tunnel. However, on Tuesday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint, Bilgehan Dogrusoz ignored the posted warnings and was seen standing in the roadway […]
District judge alerts Lower Burrell Council about reports of suspicious gray car
District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec spoke at the Lower Burrell Council meeting Monday to report a suspicious silver/gray car with three men that stopped at a city home and other locations. She asked city police Chief John Marhefka whether he had heard of any incidents involving the car and the...
