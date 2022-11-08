ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stepoutbuffalo.com

Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?

If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
BUFFALO, NY
fredonia.edu

Hillman Opera conductor returns to his roots for ‘Summer and Smoke’

Conductor Andrew Bisantz has many memorable opera credits to his name. Currently the artistic director and conductor for the Eugene Opera, he has conducted more than 60 productions for companies throughout the United States earning accolades from publications including The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The Washington Post.
FREDONIA, NY
travelawaits.com

Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights

Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotel in Niagara Falls 2022

Comprised of three incredible waterfalls that straddle the U.S.-Canadian border, Niagara Falls is one of the world’s most treasured natural wonders. Famous for its ethereal blue-green colour, an immense flow of rushing water surges over the arching riverbed, with beautiful rainbows glistening in the plumes of hypnotic mist. Its entrenching beauty lures in thousands of onlookers to delight in the spectacle every day, and its panoramic scenes are just as captivating as the sheer thunderous power of the crashing water.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
BUFFALO, NY
University at Buffalo Reporter

Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98

The late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, had a clear mission in life — to erase the term “underrepresented minorities in medicine” from the health care lexicon. As associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he was a tireless advocate for diversity — recruiting and mentoring hundreds of scholars from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York

Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
LANCASTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant

I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy