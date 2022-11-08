Read full article on original website
stepoutbuffalo.com
Did You Know These 6 Holiday Movies Were Filmed in WNY?
If you are looking for a way to get into the holiday spirit, we know just the way. There’s no better time to watch a holiday movie than now and it just so happens that Buffalo makes the perfect backdrop to some major holiday films! In a snowy region like WNY, it would only make sense that filmmakers flock here to create some *holiday magic.* Can these movies be a bit hokey? Yes. But we love them anyway.
fredonia.edu
Hillman Opera conductor returns to his roots for ‘Summer and Smoke’
Conductor Andrew Bisantz has many memorable opera credits to his name. Currently the artistic director and conductor for the Eugene Opera, he has conducted more than 60 productions for companies throughout the United States earning accolades from publications including The New York Times, The Boston Globe and The Washington Post.
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
travelawaits.com
Niagara Falls Beautiful Winter Festival Kicks Off This Weekend — Promises 101 Nights Of Twinkling Lights
Experience the winter festival in Niagara Falls like never before. For the 40th anniversary of Niagara Falls’ Winter Festival of Lights, Niagara City Cruises is offering an all-new experience to enjoy the sparkling lights and illuminated falls — from the mist! A special holiday cruise will run between the opening of the festival on November 12 and the end of the Niagara City Cruises season on November 27.
Last Chance To Register Free Cannabis Job Fair In Buffalo This Saturday
There is a huge cannabis job fair coming to Buffalo this Saturday, November 12, 2022. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers. Hear from keynote speakers to learn insights for success and connect with your community. This...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotel in Niagara Falls 2022
Comprised of three incredible waterfalls that straddle the U.S.-Canadian border, Niagara Falls is one of the world’s most treasured natural wonders. Famous for its ethereal blue-green colour, an immense flow of rushing water surges over the arching riverbed, with beautiful rainbows glistening in the plumes of hypnotic mist. Its entrenching beauty lures in thousands of onlookers to delight in the spectacle every day, and its panoramic scenes are just as captivating as the sheer thunderous power of the crashing water.
FREE Buffalo Goo Goo Dolls Concert on New Year’s Eve
The Goo Goo Dolls are coming home to play a free concert on New Year's Eve in their hometown of Buffalo, New York!. We had the special announcement this morning during Clay & Company! West Seneca natives Robby Takac and Johnny Rzeznik will be coming home on New Year's Eve to play a concert at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino! The show is going to be free.
Tops Markets to honor veterans with 11 percent discount
On Veterans Day, Tops Friendly Markets will provide U.S. veterans and their immediate family members with an 11 percent discount on their total order.
Three third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in Western New York
The New York Lottery announced Tuesday that 23 third-prize winning tickets were purchased in New York State.
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Choraleers holiday concert series includes performance during Christmas Walk
The Lewiston Choraleers will return after a two-year pandemic pause to present its annual holiday concert series at four area church sites. The series will include a performance on at St. Peter’s Church to coincide with the annual Lewiston Christmas Walk sponsored by the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce.
Helicopter flying over Buffalo being used to film scenes for new movie
A helicopter flying over downtown Buffalo Tuesday afternoon is being used to film scenes for a new Mark Wahlberg movie.
University at Buffalo Reporter
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98
The late Jonathan D. Daniels, MD ’98, had a clear mission in life — to erase the term “underrepresented minorities in medicine” from the health care lexicon. As associate director of admissions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, he was a tireless advocate for diversity — recruiting and mentoring hundreds of scholars from traditionally underserved backgrounds.
Construction Begins on These Four Pizza Hut Locations in WNY
If you're like me and grew up in the '90s and the early-to-mid 2000s in Western New York, then you probably went to places like Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, Ponderosa and Kahunaville. Another popular place to visit was Pizza Hut. Yes, this is Buffalo and as we all know, the local...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Best Decorated Christmas House in All of Western New York
Where is the best-decorated house for Christmas in Western New York? It is in Lancaster and there is probably not even a close second. A home in Lancaster is a destination this year for you and the family. Outside, the house has the most Christmas lights than anyone in Western New York (we are pretty sure--wait until you see.)
What will winter be like in Buffalo? Watch our Winter Weather Outlook
Our Winter Weather Outlook special airs on News 4 at 6.
Free admission weekend at Buffalo History Museum
It's the biggest history classroom in all of WNY, with kids getting to enjoy it in a special way. The Buffalo History Museum hosted back-to-back admission free days this weekend.
Buffalo teachers to picket before school Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Buffalo teachers will be picketing outside their schools Thursday in protest of muddled negotiations with the district, the Buffalo Teachers Federation (BTF) announced in a release. In the release, the BTF stated they received a notification that the district will be canceling negotiations Wednesday, citing the need for time to […]
buffalorising.com
Wow-Factor @ The Barrel Factory Restaurant
I remember the first time that I ever stepped foot into The Barrel Factory, back in August of 2014. At the time, touring the site with Steve Bystran, it was hard to imagine that the building would one day become such a phenomenal destination in the Old First Ward. But over the course of almost a decade, I have witnessed a transformation that is fairly astonishing – from a building that looked as if it might not even make it, to a 100% unique multi-dimensional food, beverage, and entertainment hub.
Analyzing NYS Governor race
This is the final round before election day and both democrat Kathy Hochul and republican opponent Lee Zeldin hold final get out the vote rallies.
