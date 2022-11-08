Read full article on original website
'Missed opportunities': Jaguars suffer all-too-familiar fate against Chiefs, lose 27-17
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missed opportunities. It's never a good thing when the players and coaches repeat the same thing over and over again ad nauseam following any given game. As the clocks hit 0:00, though, it was far too easy to tell what the theme of the day would be for the Jacksonville...
Cooper Kupp Exits vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The Rams star went down in noticeable pain while trying to make a play in the third quarter.
Stock Report: Dan Lanning, Ducks’ defensive coaching staff takes a big hit
There was a lot of good and a lot of bad to parse through in that game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. For the Ducks, an explosive offense put up numbers and produced highlights that tantalized fans to no end. On the other side of things, the defense looked much more like swiss cheese than a collection of highly-touted football players. In the end, it was a heavyweight battle between two future NFL quarterbacks. A couple of bounces and officiating calls went in the way of the Huskies, and a handful of aggressive coaching decisions came back to bite Dan...
McDermott: Turnovers make it awfully hard to win in this league
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media following the Bills 33-30 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings where the Bills had 4 turnover and 6 over the past 2 games.
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far. Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, in which Minnesota rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit. “Look at us now. Look at us now. That’s all I could say,” Peterson said, referring to critics who pointed out the NFC North-leading Vikings’ easy schedule.
Rams Dismantled by Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams have now lost three straight games, and are in danger of missing the playoffs completely.
