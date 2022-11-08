ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stock Report: Dan Lanning, Ducks’ defensive coaching staff takes a big hit

There was a lot of good and a lot of bad to parse through in that game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. For the Ducks, an explosive offense put up numbers and produced highlights that tantalized fans to no end. On the other side of things, the defense looked much more like swiss cheese than a collection of highly-touted football players. In the end, it was a heavyweight battle between two future NFL quarterbacks. A couple of bounces and officiating calls went in the way of the Huskies, and a handful of aggressive coaching decisions came back to bite Dan...
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Count out the Vikings all you want. Patrick Peterson, Justin Jefferson and company keep finding ways to rally for victories in the most remarkable and improbable of ways. Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the previously AFC-leading Buffalo Bills might have been the most stunning so far. Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL’s best teams, in which Minnesota rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit. “Look at us now. Look at us now. That’s all I could say,” Peterson said, referring to critics who pointed out the NFC North-leading Vikings’ easy schedule.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

