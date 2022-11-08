Read full article on original website
Amazon's redesigned Prime Air delivery drone can fly farther than its predecessor
It can also withstand flying in light rain. Amazon recently stopped testing its Scout sidewalk delivery robot and made other decisions indicating that it's scaling back its experimental projects. Looks like its delivery drone development for Prime Air is still going strong, though, because the e-commerce giant has just released a sneak peek of its next-gen machine. The MK30 was designed to be lighter than the current model dubbed MK27-2. It will still have six rotors like its predecessor, based on the images the e-commerce giant has shared, except it no longer has a full hexagonal frame.
Meta abandons its Portal smart displays and smartwatch project following mass layoffs
Meta will stop any and all development on its smart displays and fledgling smartwatch project, according to Reuters. The company's executives reportedly told employees — those left after mass layoffs that saw 11,000 people lose their jobs — in a townhall meeting that it would end work on Portal. Meta used to sell Portal to consumers, and the device did enjoy an uptick in sales during the height of the pandemic when people had to stay and work from home. However, the company changed strategies in June and decided to sell them to businesses instead.
Tesla is offering its proprietary charge connector as a new North American standard
When it comes to charging your EV in the US, Canada and Mexico, the only two connector types available aren't cross-compatible. Tesla has its proprietary connector, which in the company's defense was developed when Tesla was still the only EV game in town. Everybody else uses the current North American standard, the Combined Charging System (CCS). Tesla apparently hopes to upend that dynamic, announcing Friday that it is "opening our EV connector design to the world."
They’re doing their best: how these 3 neighbourhood ‘pests’ deal with rainy days
Have you had a recent encounter with an animal you’d much rather avoid? As La Niña continues to give us rainy days, brush turkeys, bats, and cockroaches are emerging from their hide-outs. We often think of them as pests, but these animals are just trying their best to...
Microsoft will make Surface parts available to consumers in 2023
Microsoft hasn't been shy about wanting to improve the repairability of Surface devices, and that now includes the availability of spare parts. In a statement to iFixit, Microsoft says it plans "broad availability" of parts for individuals and independent repair shops in the first half of 2023. You can also expect complete repair manuals for the Surface Pro 9 by the end of this year. A wider repair network will be available in early 2023 with the help of a "major US retailer."
Google is working on a fix for slow Nest WiFi Pro routers
Some found the system was limiting them to speeds as low as 40Mbps. Google will begin rolling out a software update early next week to address an issue with its recently released mesh router system. In a statement the company shared with , it said it was “investigating reports of a small number of users experiencing reduced internet speeds” when using the device, adding it was “working to roll out a fix.”
Disney reportedly freezes hiring and expects some layoffs
The company reported $1.5 billion in operating loss for streaming. Disney CEO Bob Chapek has told division leads in a letter that the company is implementing cost cutting measures in part to help it "achieve the important goal of reaching profitability for Disney+ in fiscal 2024." Based on the internal memo obtained by CNBC, Disney is planning to limit additions to its workforce through a targeted hiring freeze. It will still welcome new people for the "most critical, business-driving positions," but all other roles are on hold for now. Chapek has also admitted in his letter that Disney "anticipate[s] some staff reductions" as it looks at all aspects of its business to find places where it can save money.
Engadget Podcast: A foldable iPhone, Meta layoffs and the fall of FTX
We’re still waiting for Apple to deliver a genuine foldable iPhone, but that didn’t stop a group of engineers in China from crafting their own prototype. This week, Cherlynn and Devindra dive into the possibility of a real foldable iPhone, plus they discuss Meta’s massive layoffs and the fast downfall of the crypto exchange FTX. Also, what are the ethics of Apple limiting AirDrop in China (and eventually the rest of the world)?
Samsung SSDs are up to 67 percent off at Amazon
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new low of $234, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
Adaptive 'high-definition' headlights are just around the corner for American drivers
The first headlights to adorn automobiles weren’t all that much better than squinting real hard and hoping any cows in the road had the good sense to move out of your way. The dim light cast by early kerosene oil and acetylene gas lamps made most travel after dark a fool’s errand.
