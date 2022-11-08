Read full article on original website
Kentucky amendment on abortion defeated
Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any constitutional protections for abortion, handing a victory to abortion-rights supporters who have seen access to the procedure eroded by Republican lawmakers. The outcome of the election that concluded Tuesday highlighted what appeared to be a gap between voter sentiment and...
Election day underway across Kentucky
Election day in Kentucky is here. Polls across the state are directed by statute to be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. Individual voters have a simple to-do list, to cast their ballot at their designated polling place, but election officials have many other tasks at hand today.
Symsonia man claims $2 million from Saturday's PowerBall
While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a lucky player from Symsonia is cashing in the largest prize won from Saturday night’s drawing. Rickie Melton’s winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers but not the Powerball number to win the game’s...
Tropical storm Nicole nears Bahamas on path to Florida
Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida’s southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September. Forecasters said more heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian’s flooding.
