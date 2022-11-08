Boone Electric restores power to hundreds of customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Update:

The number of customers without electricity Tuesday afternoon is down to two customers, according to the Boone Electric Cooperative outage map website .

A spokesperson for the utility provider posted to Twitter that a broken power pole is responsible for the outage.

Original story:

More than 600 Boone Electric Cooperative members lost power Tuesday morning.

The utility reported the outage via its social media accounts at about 11 a.m. At that time, crews were trying to find the cause.

The large outage was concentrated in the Shaw area of Boone County east of Columbia, the utility said.

Boone's outage map said 611 customers were down a little after 11 a.m.

