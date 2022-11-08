Read full article on original website
College Volleyball (11/11): Huskers sweep Hawkeyes
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept through Iowa, Creighton & Drake also added sweeps, UNI was a five-set winner and Northwest Missouri State lost in the MIAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Southern Illinois 2. Drake 3 Missouri State...
Women's College Basketball (11/10): 4 regional teams roll to wins
(KMAland) -- ISU, Iowa, Creighton and Missouri all rolled to wins in regional women’s college basketball action on Thursday. Iowa State (2-0): No. 8 Iowa State rolled to a 79-55 win over Southern (0-2). Lexi Donarski had five 3-pointers and 22 points to lead three players in double figures. Emily Ryan pitched in 19 points and six assists, and Ashley Joens tallied 15 points and 14 boards.
State Swimming (11/12): LC posts 5 top-14 finishes
(Marshalltown) -- Lewis Central had five top 14 finishes on Saturday at the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving Meet. Kylee Brown led the way for the Titans with a fifth-place finish in the 200 freestyle (1:54.48). Brown also placed 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.43), and Sydnie Colins was 14th in the 200 IM (2:12.84). LC also placed 11th in the 200 medley relay and 12th in the 400 freestyle relay. Collins, Brown, Mia Hansen and Claire Crilly swam 1:51.27 in the former, and Abby Hoss, Crill, Collins and Brown went 3:42.65 in the latter.
Harlan student, AL swimmer Vrchoticky rounds out high school career at state
(Harlan) -- Harlan student and Abraham Lincoln senior Elaina Vrchoticky will round out her high school swimming career this weekend in Marshalltown at the Iowa Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet. Vrchoticky will compete in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle on Friday with hopes of qualifying for Saturday’s final....
Lewis Central girls taking large contingent to Iowa Girls State Swimming Meet
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls swim team will take a large contingent to the Iowa Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday and Saturday. The Titans qualified seven events this past Saturday at their regional meet and will have three relays and two individuals competing in Marshalltown.
Lewis Central returns to state title game behind fast start in rout of Carlisle
(Cedar Falls) -- A dominant semifinal performance has Lewis Central football on the cusp of a second consecutive Class 4A state championship. The Titans (12-0) carried a business-like approach into Thursday's clash with Carlisle from the opening whistle as the defending champions cruised to a 42-21 win. This win was much more comfortable than their 28-21 victory over Carlisle in week two.
Melcher-Dallas, Twin Cedars athletes pick up all-district honors
(KMAland) -- Two Melcher-Dallas and two Twin Cedars football players were honored with First Team All-District honors with the release of the 8-Player District 7 awards. Logan Godfrey and Lucas Harrington of Melcher-Dallas and Nathan Curry and Kasey Clark of Twin Cedars both landed on the first team. Max Enfield, Braydon Draeger and Kael Caikoski of Melcher-Dallas and Twin Cedars’ Dallas Smith and Brendan Connett were second team honorees.
