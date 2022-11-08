ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man break into animal shelter, Humane Society seeks his identity

The Central Missouri Humane Society asked for the public's help to identify a man who broke into their shelter. Shelter officials said in a press release the break-in happened Wednesday night. The man cut through two chain-link fences to get into the shelter. Security footage from the shelter shows the...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland

Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
ASHLAND, MO
krcgtv.com

Vietnam-Era tank donated to Columbia's American Legion Post 202

Columbia — Veteran's Day celebrations continued into the weekend here in Mid-Missouri. American Legion Post 202 has been serving local veterans since 1920. Tucked away off of Highway 63, the location was looking for a landmark to draw more attention. "When I first moved here in Columbia, I drove...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use

American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between the willingness to seek help among veterans of color and the incidence of discrimination.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy