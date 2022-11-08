Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY — An Imperial man was seriously injured after a crash in Gasconade County Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash occurred on Route EE, just six tenths of a mile north of Farris Road at 10:10 p.m. The crash happened...
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
krcgtv.com
Man break into animal shelter, Humane Society seeks his identity
The Central Missouri Humane Society asked for the public's help to identify a man who broke into their shelter. Shelter officials said in a press release the break-in happened Wednesday night. The man cut through two chain-link fences to get into the shelter. Security footage from the shelter shows the...
krcgtv.com
Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living home closing with 30-day notice to residents
COLUMBIA — Families of those living in Columbia’s Candlelight Lodge Assisted Living Home scrambled Friday to find a new place for their loved ones to live. The nursing home will close on December 2. In an email to family members obtained by KRCG, Candlelight Lodge informed family members...
krcgtv.com
COVID booster shot clinic Tuesday in Ashland
Boone County health officials announced a COVID vaccine clinic. The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) clinic will be Tuesday, November 15, from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone County Elementary School, 809 Henry Clay Boulevard, Ashland. The clinic offers the bivalent...
krcgtv.com
Camdenton falls to Lebanon in District Championship
Camdenton — The Camdenton Lakers' season is over after a 55-14 against Lebanon. Check out the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City organization empowering women gears up for virtual wine tasting event
JEFFERSON CITY — Zonta of Jefferson City joined KRCG 13 Live At Sunrise to discuss their virtual wine tasting event going on December 1. There are multiple items to choose from included in the fundraiser, all from locally owned or women owned businesses. Emily Kliethermes, president of Zonta Jefferson...
krcgtv.com
Vietnam-Era tank donated to Columbia's American Legion Post 202
Columbia — Veteran's Day celebrations continued into the weekend here in Mid-Missouri. American Legion Post 202 has been serving local veterans since 1920. Tucked away off of Highway 63, the location was looking for a landmark to draw more attention. "When I first moved here in Columbia, I drove...
krcgtv.com
Veterans are reluctant to seek help for sleep problems or substance use
American military veterans are least willing to seek treatment for the health conditions that are most prevalent in their communities — including sleep and alcohol use problems — according to a new study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine. The findings also show a link between the willingness to seek help among veterans of color and the incidence of discrimination.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks lights up scoreboard against St. Francis Borgia in District Championship
Wardsville — Blair Oaks does it again with the dominant 54-14. The Falcons led 48-7 at halftime and never looked back.
krcgtv.com
Veterans Day event commemorates 100th anniversary of Memorial Union cornerstone
COLUMBIA — This year’s Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Union commemorated the 100th anniversary of the laying of the landmark’s cornerstone in 1922. Mizzou ROTC units marched in front of the Memorial Union with a color guard. A wreath in the archway remembers and...
krcgtv.com
Jeff City loses to Hannibal in District Championship
The Jefferson City Jays finished 6-5 on the season after a 42-21 loss to Hannibal. Check out the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
New Bloomfield Softball standouts Smith and Smart sign on to Lincoln University
New Bloomfield — Early signing period continues for local high school student athletes. Brooklyn Smith and Raegan Smart sign on to play softball at Lincoln University.
krcgtv.com
Ten Rock Bridge athletes make college decisions for Early Signing Day
Columbia — Early Signing Day rolls along here in Mid-Missouri. Ten different Rock Bridge athletes made their college decisions official Thursday afternoon.
krcgtv.com
Columbia College Women's Soccer clinches 8th straight conference championship
Columbia — The hardware for the Columbia College Cougars keeps on growing after a dominant 7-1 win over Harris-Stowe. The win clinches the Cougars' 8th straight American Midwest Conference Championship. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Rock Bridge's season ends with loss to De Smet
The Rock Bridge Bruins fell in the district championship Friday night with a 44-21 loss to De Smet. See the highlights above.
